Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball Poll
Team / Prv
1. Keenan (9-3) 2
2. Lexington (14-2) 3
3. Irmo (10-4) 5
4. Lower Richland (7-2) NR
5. Blythewood (7-4) 4
6. A.C. Flora (7-7) 6
7. Dutch Fork (8-4) NR
8. Ridge View (5-4) NR
9. Gray Collegiate (4-7) 1
10 (tie). Dreher (7-1) T-10
Westwood (8-4) 8
Others receiving votes: None
Dropped out: Cardinal Newman, Heathwood Hall
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball Poll
Team Prv
1. Dreher (7-2) 1
2. Westwood (8-2) 2
T-3. Ridge View (6-3) 3
T-3. Spring Valley (10-2) 4
5. Swansea (8-0) 5
6. Irmo (10-4) 6
7. Richland Northeast (7-3) 8
8. A.C. Flora (9-6) 10
9. Lower Richland (6-5) 7
10. Newberry (7-4) 9
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: None
Comments