January 2, 2017 3:48 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball Poll

Team / Prv

1. Keenan (9-3) 2

2. Lexington (14-2) 3

3. Irmo (10-4) 5

4. Lower Richland (7-2) NR

5. Blythewood (7-4) 4

6. A.C. Flora (7-7) 6

7. Dutch Fork (8-4) NR

8. Ridge View (5-4) NR

9. Gray Collegiate (4-7) 1

10 (tie). Dreher (7-1) T-10

Westwood (8-4) 8

Others receiving votes: None

Dropped out: Cardinal Newman, Heathwood Hall

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball Poll

Team Prv

1. Dreher (7-2) 1

2. Westwood (8-2) 2

T-3. Ridge View (6-3) 3

T-3. Spring Valley (10-2) 4

5. Swansea (8-0) 5

6. Irmo (10-4) 6

7. Richland Northeast (7-3) 8

8. A.C. Flora (9-6) 10

9. Lower Richland (6-5) 7

10. Newberry (7-4) 9

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: None 　　

　

