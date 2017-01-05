Latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls released Wednesday:
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Dorman
2. West Florence
3. Goose Creek
4. Conway
5. Lexington
6. Wade Hampton
7. Irmo
8. Dutch Fork
9. West Ashley
10. Sumter
Class 4A
1. Wilson
2. Lower Richland
3. Crestwood
4. Lakewood
5. Wren
6. Ridge View
7. North Augusta
8. Greenville
9. A.C. Flora
10. (tie) Westwood
Aiken
Class 3A
1. Southside
2. Berea
3. Bishop England
4. Seneca
5. Lake City
6. Clinton
7. Emerald
8. Pelion
9. Waccamaw
10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Class 2A
1. Keenan
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Burke
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Marion
6. Landrum
7. Lee Central
8. Kingstree
9. Fox Creek
10. Whale Branch
Class A
None reported
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Spring Valley
4. Wando
5. Rock Hill
6. Byrnes
7. Carolina
8. Wade Hampton
9. Nation Ford
10. Boiling Springs
Class 4A
None reported
Class 3A
1. Swansea
2. Bishop England
3. Manning
4. Emerald
5. Pendleton
6. Woodruff
7. Newberry
8. Pelion
9. Battery Creek
10. Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1. Landrum
2. Christ Church
3. Mullins
4. Academic Magnet
5. Allendale-Fairfax
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Southside Christian
8. Burke
9. Keenan
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Class A
1. Timmonsville
2. McCormick
3. Denmark-Olar
4. Green Sea-Floyds
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Hemingway
7. Estill
8. Lamar
9. Palmetto Scholars Academy
10. Calhoun Falls
Lou Bezjak
