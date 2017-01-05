High School Basketball

January 5, 2017 12:03 AM

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls released Wednesday:

BOYS

Class 5A

1. Dorman

2. West Florence

3. Goose Creek

4. Conway

5. Lexington

6. Wade Hampton

7. Irmo

8. Dutch Fork

9. West Ashley

10. Sumter

Class 4A

1. Wilson

2. Lower Richland

3. Crestwood

4. Lakewood

5. Wren

6. Ridge View

7. North Augusta

8. Greenville

9. A.C. Flora

10. (tie) Westwood

Aiken

Class 3A

1. Southside

2. Berea

3. Bishop England

4. Seneca

5. Lake City

6. Clinton

7. Emerald

8. Pelion

9. Waccamaw

10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Keenan

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Burke

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Marion

6. Landrum

7. Lee Central

8. Kingstree

9. Fox Creek

10. Whale Branch

Class A

None reported

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Spring Valley

4. Wando

5. Rock Hill

6. Byrnes

7. Carolina

8. Wade Hampton

9. Nation Ford

10. Boiling Springs

Class 4A

None reported

Class 3A

1. Swansea

2. Bishop England

3. Manning

4. Emerald

5. Pendleton

6. Woodruff

7. Newberry

8. Pelion

9. Battery Creek

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

1. Landrum

2. Christ Church

3. Mullins

4. Academic Magnet

5. Allendale-Fairfax

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Southside Christian

8. Burke

9. Keenan

10. Batesburg-Leesville

Class A

1. Timmonsville

2. McCormick

3. Denmark-Olar

4. Green Sea-Floyds

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Hemingway

7. Estill

8. Lamar

9. Palmetto Scholars Academy

10. Calhoun Falls

Lou Bezjak

High School Basketball

