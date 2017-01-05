South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU Pause

4:30 Thornwell, Dozier after win at Georgia

6:11 Frank Martin reacts after road win vs. Georgia

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:07 One more goal, Clemson's Dabo Swinney says

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:13 USC commit spotlight: Damani Staley transitions to linebacker

0:25 David Williams: 'I still feel like I'm the guy'

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway