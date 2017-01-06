Dutch Fork downs Lexington to remain unbeaten in region play

Dutch Fork guard Jaylen Glover could be the forgotten man when you look at the talent the Silver Foxes display in the starting lineup.
In a key Region 5-5A contest Friday night against Lexington, Glover came off the bench to score 17 points to pace Dutch Fork to a 69-58 victory. The Silver Foxes remain unbeaten in what is shaping up to be a tough region race.
Glover knocked down 4 of 6 3-pointers, including 3-of-4 during a key second quarter stretch. He missed the last game with an illness, but wasted little time in establishing his mark against the Wildcats.
“That’s his role, to come off the bench and hit 3s and play some defense,” Dutch Fork coach Matt Brown said. “He did what he was supposed to do.”
Lexington (14-3, 3-1) started off 7 of 10 from the field and held a 16-11 advantage late in the first quarter. As the Wildcats went cold, the Silver Foxes heated up. Dutch Fork (10-4, 3-0) knocked down 6 of 7 shots during a 14-0 run to take control.
“We had that stretch in the second quarter where we went (2 of 13) with a couple of turnovers. That stretch just killed us,” Lexington coach Bailey Harris said. “They shot the ball. During that same little stretch, they knocked down some corner 3s to get the cushion, and we could never get over the hump.”
The Silver Foxes shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and committed one turnover. They had two turnovers with 5 minutes to play, but got a little sloppy down the stretch to end with seven for the game.
“We should have taken care of the ball a little bit better than we did in the last four minutes, but not turning it over early was key,” Brown said.
Jordan Davis, a Dayton signee, added 16 points, and Jordan Warlick chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds in the Dutch Fork attack.
Lexington’s Darius Bryant led all scorers with 27 points. The senior guard connected on five 3-pointers and scored 15 of his points in the final quarter to try to lead the comeback.
L: Darius Bryant 27, Caleb Shackleford 10, Foulks 6, Carver 5, Haney 5, Reed 3, Cain 2. DF: Jaylen Glover 17, Jordan Davis 16, Jordan Warlick 11, Dean 9, Dunbar 8, Cannon 4, Eaddy 2, Vernau 2.
GIRLS
Dutch Fork 56,
Lexington 46
Madison Glover scored 27 points to lead Dutch Fork (6-5, 3-0).
The Wildcats had trimmed the 28-19 halftime deficit to one-point late in the third quarter, but Madison Glover and Jerra Bishop responded to push the lead back to 42-36 entering the final quarter.
Olivia Thompson, Sam St. Andrews and Alanna Langford each scored 11 points for the Wildcats (7-9, 1-3).
L: Olivia Thompson 11, Sam St. Andrews 11, Alanna Langford 11, Miller 5, McClary 4, Koesters 2, Davis 2. DF: Madison Golden 27, Butler 9, Bishop 9, Harris 6, Mills 5.
Comments