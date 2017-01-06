Gray Collegiate races past No. 1 Keenan

For one of the first times this season, Gray Collegiate looked like the team that was supposed to be the favorite in Class 2A.
The War Eagles hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter on their way to a convincing 80-50 win over No. 1 Keenan on Friday night.
“I’m happy they decided to play team ball and play together as a family,” Gray Collegiate assistant coach Jacob Laurie Jr. said. “We speak on that every day: One team, one family and one heartbeat. We really believe in that, and if the kids believe in it and understand what they are doing on the court, then anything is possible.”
Laurie coached the game in place of coach Dion Bethea, who became ill shortly before tip-off. Unfortunately for Bethea, he missed maybe his team’s most complete effort of the season after playing a challenging non-region schedule with games in Washington D.C., Chicago, Delaware and at the Chick-fil-A Classic. Gray still hasn’t played a true home game this season.
Gray Collegiate, which began the season nationally ranked and preseason No. 1 in 2A, took its lumps in the early schedule and came into the game with a 5-8 record. But the early season setbacks seemed to get the War Eagles ready for their region schedule, which was what it was designed to do.
Sophomore Juwan Gary scored 25 points, and grabbed 18 rebounds, while North Carolina signee Jalek Felton had 23 points. Guard Tommy Bruner added 15 points for the War Eagles, who jumped out to a 17-3 lead and led 47-29 at halftime.
“Keenan is a defensive school, so we know we had to match their intensity on defense and play our game on offense and let the game come for us,” Felton said. “Taking those losses helped us grow as a team and family. We got it together and tonight showed what that did for us as a team.”
Keenan made a small spurt to begin the third quarter and got the deficit to 11 points, but wasn’t able to maintain its usual intensity, especially on defense.
Tariq Simmons and Dillon Jones each scored 16 points to lead Keenan (9-4, 0-1).
It was Keenan’s worst loss since falling 71-42 to Greensboro Day at last year’s Chick-fil-A Classic.
“It was a learning experience for us. We’ve got some young kids trying to play, and now they know it is going to be a little bit tougher.” Keenan coach Zach Norris said. “And you’ve got to be focused every time out, and that is what I talked to them about. You’ve got to be focused from the start of the game. But it is a long season, it was our first region game, so we will see what happens down the road.”
The teams meet again Jan. 27 at Allen College, where Gray is playing its home games this year.
GCA: Tommy Bruner 14, K. Robinson 7, Cooke 3, Juwan Gary 25, Jalek Felton 23, Fields 4, Rumph 4. K: Tariq Simmons 16, Sanders 3, Dillon Jones 16, Rodgers 6, Stone 4, Sinkler 6.
GIRLS
Keenan 55, Gray Collegiate 30
Jadiamond Hickman hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points in the Raiders’ region opener.
Keenan, which led 13-11 after first quarter, opened the second quarter on a 9-1 run.
GCA: Yamia Johnson 16, Barkins 4, Dopico 4, Potts 4. K: Hammond 5, Jadiamond Hickman 25, Woods 2, Taylor 4, McDaniel 8, Jones 7, Scott 2, Walker 2, Stwrrup 2.
