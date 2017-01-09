High School Basketball

January 9, 2017 1:28 PM

This week’s Midlands High School basketball schedule

By Lou Bezjak

All boys and girls doubleheaders unless noted

Monday

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Tuesday

Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Barnwell at Batesburg-Leesville

Broome at Newberry

Camden at Chester

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Columbia at Indian Land

Crestwood at Lugoff-Elgin

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Edisto at Pelion

Fox Creek at Eau Claire

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce

Keenan at C.A. Johnson

King Academy at Newberry Academy

Lexington at Blythewood

Lower Richland at Chapin

Mid-Carolina at Clinton

Midland Valley at Airport

North Central at Buford

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher

Richard Winn at Laurens

Ridge View at Lancaster

River Bluff at Spring Valley

Saluda at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

South Pointe at Richland Northeast

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Westwood at York

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Chapin

Friday

A.C. Flora at Lower Richland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Blythewood at White Knoll

C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire

Chesterfield at North Central

Clinton at Newberry

Columbia at Dreher

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Indian Land at Camden

Keenan at Saluda

Lakewood at Lugoff-Elgin

Lancaster at Westwood

Mid-Carolina at Chapman

Newberry Academy at Richard Winn

North Augusta at Airport

Richland Northeast at Ridge View

River Bluff at Irmo

Swansea at Pelion

W.W. King at Cambridge Academy

Saturday

Fairfield Central at Newberry

Oceanside Academy at Columbia

White Knoll at Brookland-Cayce

Crescent Construction MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

Girls

A.C. Flora vs. Spring Valley, 11 a.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hammond, 12:30 p.m.

Dorman vs. Westwood, 2 p.m.

Wilson vs. Lower Richland, 3:30 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Dreher, 5 p.m.

Jan. 16

Crescent Construction MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

Boys

Heathwood Hall vs. Richland Northeast, 11 a.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. Lower Richland, 12:30 p.m.

Wilson vs. Ridge View, 2 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Keenan, 3:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora vs. Gray Collegiate, 5 p.m.

High School Basketball

