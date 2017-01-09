Two new No. 1s in latest Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Irmo (10-4) 3
2. Gray Collegiate (6-8) 9
3. Dutch Fork (10-4) 7
4. Keenan (9-4) 1
5. Lexington (15-3) 2
6. (tie) Lower Richland (8-3) 4
6. (tie) A.C. Flora (8-7) 7
8. Blythewood (9-5) 5
9. Ridge View (5-5) 8
10. Cardinal Newman (9-7) NR
Others receiving votes: None
Dropped out: Dreher, Westwood
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Ridge View (8-3) T-3
2. Richland Northeast (11-3) 8
3. Swansea (11-0) 5
4. Westwood (10-3) 2
5. Spring Valley (11-3) T-3
6. Dreher (8-4) 1
7. A.C. Flora (10-6) 8
8. Newberry (8-4) 10
9. Lower Richland (7-6) 7
10. Irmo (10-6) 6
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen
