Two new No. 1s in latest Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

0:52 Jim Merrill's bond set at $146,000 Pause

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

1:26 State health departments have trouble competing with private sector

5:04 Rhodes Scholar Jory Fleming and Frank Martin

0:43 What it takes to get your name on the bar at Esso in Clemson

1:11 National Championship Sights and Sounds

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:41 Gov. Nikki Haley expects Clemson, her alma mater, to win championship