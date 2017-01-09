High School Basketball

January 9, 2017 3:23 PM

Two new No. 1s in latest Midlands Top 10 high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Irmo (10-4) 3

2. Gray Collegiate (6-8) 9

3. Dutch Fork (10-4) 7

4. Keenan (9-4) 1

5. Lexington (15-3) 2

6. (tie) Lower Richland (8-3) 4

6. (tie) A.C. Flora (8-7) 7

8. Blythewood (9-5) 5

9. Ridge View (5-5) 8

10. Cardinal Newman (9-7) NR

Others receiving votes: None

Dropped out: Dreher, Westwood

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Ridge View (8-3) T-3

2. Richland Northeast (11-3) 8

3. Swansea (11-0) 5

4. Westwood (10-3) 2

5. Spring Valley (11-3) T-3

6. Dreher (8-4) 1

7. A.C. Flora (10-6) 8

8. Newberry (8-4) 10

9. Lower Richland (7-6) 7

10. Irmo (10-6) 6

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen

