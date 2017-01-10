Caldwell’s game-winner lifts Heathwood Hall over Cardinal Newman

It’s been a good past two days for Josh Caldwell.
After watching his Clemson Tigers win a national championship on Monday, the Heathwood Hall senior provided his own dramatics Tuesday against Cardinal Newman. Caldwell hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give the Highlanders a 72-69 victory over the Cardinals in a matchup of SCISA 1-3A favorites.
“Last night was a great night. Even though I’m committed to Army, I’m still a Tiger at heart, but I knew I had to come and get focused and ready to play the game,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell, who finished with 17 points, didn’t get home until early Tuesday morning, so he could attend school and admitted he didn’t have his best game. He credited his teammates for picking him up, especially in the first half.
Four other Highlanders, led by Matthew Lee’s 14 and Trevor Squirewell’s 12 points, were in double figures as Heathwood used a 12-2 run to lead 67-60 with 50 seconds left.
But Christiaan Jones and Brandon Martin helped the Cardinals’ furious charge in the final minute. Martin’s layup and Jones’ three-point play off a steal tied it at 69 with 27 seconds left. Jones led Cardinal Newman with 25 points, including 18 in the second half, and Martin added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
After calling a timeout, Heathwood coach Jeff Whalen diagramed a play for Caldwell to get something going toward the basket. But Caldwell saw Cardinal Newman’s Shane O’Connor playing behind the pick-and-roll and pulled up on the left side for the game-winner.
“They lagged off the pick and I was wide open, so I’m going to shoot it,” Caldwell said.
“He didn’t have one of his best games, but my gosh he is one of the best players in Columbia, without a doubt,” Whalen said. “I think he gets overlooked at times, but he plays so hard, so I can’t get upset with the decisions he makes.”
DQ Joseph added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Heathwwood and Justice Hill had 10.
CN: Chico Carter Jr. 11, Christiaan Jones 25, Andrews 6, Pirie 7, O’Connor 3, Reedy 4, Brandon Martin 13. HH: I. Caldwell 7, Matthew Lee 14, Josh Caldwell 17, Trevor Squirewell 12, Kemper 2, Justice Hill 10, DQ Joseph 10
Girls
Cardinal Newman 56, Heathwood Hall 13
Maya Parter scored 17 points and Tyra Beadle chipped in with 12 in the Cardinals’ victory.
HH: Hanna 7, Goodwin 4, Whittaker 2. CN: Mya Parter 17, Tyra Beadle 12, Dayhuff 8, Taylor Beadle 4, Hill 4, Meyers 4, Murphy 3, Bacon 2
