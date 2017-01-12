Midlands boys high school basketball team of the week, stat leaders

Team of the Week: Dutch Fork
Silver Foxes are off to 3-0 start in Region 5-5A and 11-4 overall. Two of Dutch Fork’s wins in the last 10 days have come over Lexington and Blythewood. The Silver Foxes are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and are at Spring Valley on Friday.
Stat leaders through Jan. 11
Points
Player
School
No.
Avg.
Darius Bryant
Lex
472
24.8
Jalek Felton
Gray Collegiate
263
23.9
Effix Miller
Swansea
331
22.1
Josh Caldwell
HH
247
20.6
James Reese
ACF
300
20.0
Alex Stewart
Chapin
261
20.0
Jordan Davis
DF
259
19.9
Lloyd Hemming
Brookland-Cayce
253
19.4
Juwan Gary
Gray Collegiate
211
19.1
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
260
18.5
Clyde Trapp
LR
221
18.4
Kaiden Rice
RV
200
18.1
CJ Wright
Airport
234
18.0
Mitchell Gibbons
Richard Winn
206
17.2
Tariq Simmons
Keenan
153
17.0
Ja’Cor Nelson
LR
203
16.9
Christiaan Jones
CN
283
16.6
Simon Grant
Dreher
177
16.1
Bradwin Salmond
LE
192
16.0
Christian Brown
ACF
225
15.0
Trey Jackson
Blythewood
206
14.7
Robert Braswell
Blythewood
144
14.4
Justice Hill
HH
159
13.3
TJ Brown
Dreher
141
12.8
Noah Jenkins
Irmo
197
12.5
Wayln Napper
RV
113
12.5
Keenan Coates
Swansea
111
12.3
Brandon Martin
CN
191
11.9
Caleb Shackleford
Lex
224
11.8
Bryant Carvalho
RW
142
11.8
Tevaughn Higgins
LR
130
11.8
Cam Wormack
Westwood
153
11.7
Aaron Adams
River Bluff
174
11.6
Brandon Pirie
CN
163
11.6
Winston Hill
Irmo
182
11.4
Dominique Perry
Brookland-Cayce
142
10.9
Nygel Boozer
Airport
136
10.5
CJ Jackson
Swansea
156
10.4
Rebounds
Player
School
No.
Avg.
Deshawn Thomas
ACF
150
10.0
Caleb Shackleford
Lex
163
8.6
Effix Miller
Swansea
108
8.4
Mitchell Gibbons
RW
101
8.4
CJ Wright
Airport
106
8.2
Juwan Gary
Gray Collegiate
82
8.1
Brandon Martin
CN
125
7.8
Jordan Robinson
Airport
115
7.6
D. Johnson
RV
82
7.4
Patrick Reedy
CN
124
7.3
Marquis McCoy
Brookland-Cayce
95
7.3
Dillon Jones
Keenan
65
7.2
Diamanté Brown
ACF
107
7.1
Marquil Thomas
LE
64
7.1
James Reese
ACF
105
7.0
Robert Braswell
Blythewood
62
6.9
Jordan Davis
DF
87
6.7
Kaiden Rice
RV
74
6.7
Noah Jenkins
Irmo
102
6.4
Dreshaun Jones
Dreher
70
6.4
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
89
6.3
Stephen Kight
River Bluff
93
6.2
Clyde Trapp
LR
72
6.0
Assists
Player
School
No.
Avg.
Deuce Dean
DF
71
5.1
CJ Wright
Airport
63
4.8
Chico Carter
CN
82
4.6
Mike Williams
Brookland-Cayce
56
4.3
Dreshaun Jones
Dreher
47
4.3
Jalek Felton
Gray Collegiate
46
4.3
Keith Matthews
Blythewood
43
4.3
Tariq Simmons
Keenan
36
4.0
Wayln Napper
RV
35
3.8
Tommy Bruner
Gray Collegiate
36
3.6
Diamanté Brown
ACF
51
3.4
Darius Byrd
RW
40
3.3
Caleb Shackleford
Lex
60
3.2
Rod Marshall
Keenan
29
3.2
Khalil Robinson
Gray Collegiate
33
3.1
Bradley Foulks
Lex
57
3.0
Aaron Adams
River Bluff
44
3.0
Mitchell Gibbons
Richard Winn
35
2.9
Effix Miller
Swansea
41
2.7
Russell Jones
Westwood
40
2.7
Kendall Brooks
Swansea
18
2.6
Xavier Dobey
Westwood
36
2.5
James Reese
ACF
35
2.3
Steals
Player
School
No.
Avg.
Effix Miller
Swansea
61
4.1
Keith Matthews
Blythewood
34
3.4
James Reese
ACF
48
3.2
Josh Caldwell
HH
37
3.1
Russell Jones
Westwood
44
3.0
Tariq Simmons
Keenan
27
3.0
Tommy Bruner
Gray Collegiate
34
2.8
Dillon Jones
Keenan
24
2.7
Xavier Dobey
Westwood
36
2.4
Josh Bowers
Blythewood
24
2.4
Darius Bryant
Lex
44
2.3
Ja’Cor Nelson
LR
28
2.3
Simon Grant
Dreher
25
2.3
Wayln Napper
RV
21
2.3
CJ Wright
Airport
28
2.2
Qdarius Sanders
Keenan
22
2.2
Caleb Shackleford
Lex
40
2.1
Christian Brown
ACF
32
2.1
Kendall Coates
Swansea
19
2.1
Blocks
Player
School
No.
Avg.
Deshawn Thomas
ACF
65
4.3
Jordan Robinson
Airport
45
3.0
Anthony Calhoun
Airport
37
2.8
Diamanté Brown
ACF
30
2.0
Patrick Reedy
CN
27
1.6
Winston Hill
Irmo
22
1.4
Christian Brown
ACF
20
1.3
Comments