High School Basketball

January 12, 2017 11:27 PM

Midlands boys high school basketball team of the week, stat leaders

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Team of the Week: Dutch Fork

Silver Foxes are off to 3-0 start in Region 5-5A and 11-4 overall. Two of Dutch Fork’s wins in the last 10 days have come over Lexington and Blythewood. The Silver Foxes are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and are at Spring Valley on Friday.

Stat leaders through Jan. 11

Points

Player

School

No.

Avg.

Darius Bryant

Lex

472

24.8

Jalek Felton

Gray Collegiate

263

23.9

Effix Miller

Swansea

331

22.1

Josh Caldwell

HH

247

20.6

James Reese

ACF

300

20.0

Alex Stewart

Chapin

261

20.0

Jordan Davis

DF

259

19.9

Lloyd Hemming

Brookland-Cayce

253

19.4

Juwan Gary

Gray Collegiate

211

19.1

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

260

18.5

Clyde Trapp

LR

221

18.4

Kaiden Rice

RV

200

18.1

CJ Wright

Airport

234

18.0

Mitchell Gibbons

Richard Winn

206

17.2

Tariq Simmons

Keenan

153

17.0

Ja’Cor Nelson

LR

203

16.9

Christiaan Jones

CN

283

16.6

Simon Grant

Dreher

177

16.1

Bradwin Salmond

LE

192

16.0

Christian Brown

ACF

225

15.0

Trey Jackson

Blythewood

206

14.7

Robert Braswell

Blythewood

144

14.4

Justice Hill

HH

159

13.3

TJ Brown

Dreher

141

12.8

Noah Jenkins

Irmo

197

12.5

Wayln Napper

RV

113

12.5

Keenan Coates

Swansea

111

12.3

Brandon Martin

CN

191

11.9

Caleb Shackleford

Lex

224

11.8

Bryant Carvalho

RW

142

11.8

Tevaughn Higgins

LR

130

11.8

Cam Wormack

Westwood

153

11.7

Aaron Adams

River Bluff

174

11.6

Brandon Pirie

CN

163

11.6

Winston Hill

Irmo

182

11.4

Dominique Perry

Brookland-Cayce

142

10.9

Nygel Boozer

Airport

136

10.5

CJ Jackson

Swansea

156

10.4

Rebounds

Player

School

No.

Avg.

Deshawn Thomas

ACF

150

10.0

Caleb Shackleford

Lex

163

8.6

Effix Miller

Swansea

108

8.4

Mitchell Gibbons

RW

101

8.4

CJ Wright

Airport

106

8.2

Juwan Gary

Gray Collegiate

82

8.1

Brandon Martin

CN

125

7.8

Jordan Robinson

Airport

115

7.6

D. Johnson

RV

82

7.4

Patrick Reedy

CN

124

7.3

Marquis McCoy

Brookland-Cayce

95

7.3

Dillon Jones

Keenan

65

7.2

Diamanté Brown

ACF

107

7.1

Marquil Thomas

LE

64

7.1

James Reese

ACF

105

7.0

Robert Braswell

Blythewood

62

6.9

Jordan Davis

DF

87

6.7

Kaiden Rice

RV

74

6.7

Noah Jenkins

Irmo

102

6.4

Dreshaun Jones

Dreher

70

6.4

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

89

6.3

Stephen Kight

River Bluff

93

6.2

Clyde Trapp

LR

72

6.0

Assists

Player

School

No.

Avg.

Deuce Dean

DF

71

5.1

CJ Wright

Airport

63

4.8

Chico Carter

CN

82

4.6

Mike Williams

Brookland-Cayce

56

4.3

Dreshaun Jones

Dreher

47

4.3

Jalek Felton

Gray Collegiate

46

4.3

Keith Matthews

Blythewood

43

4.3

Tariq Simmons

Keenan

36

4.0

Wayln Napper

RV

35

3.8

Tommy Bruner

Gray Collegiate

36

3.6

Diamanté Brown

ACF

51

3.4

Darius Byrd

RW

40

3.3

Caleb Shackleford

Lex

60

3.2

Rod Marshall

Keenan

29

3.2

Khalil Robinson

Gray Collegiate

33

3.1

Bradley Foulks

Lex

57

3.0

Aaron Adams

River Bluff

44

3.0

Mitchell Gibbons

Richard Winn

35

2.9

Effix Miller

Swansea

41

2.7

Russell Jones

Westwood

40

2.7

Kendall Brooks

Swansea

18

2.6

Xavier Dobey

Westwood

36

2.5

James Reese

ACF

35

2.3

Steals

Player

School

No.

Avg.

Effix Miller

Swansea

61

4.1

Keith Matthews

Blythewood

34

3.4

James Reese

ACF

48

3.2

Josh Caldwell

HH

37

3.1

Russell Jones

Westwood

44

3.0

Tariq Simmons

Keenan

27

3.0

Tommy Bruner

Gray Collegiate

34

2.8

Dillon Jones

Keenan

24

2.7

Xavier Dobey

Westwood

36

2.4

Josh Bowers

Blythewood

24

2.4

Darius Bryant

Lex

44

2.3

Ja’Cor Nelson

LR

28

2.3

Simon Grant

Dreher

25

2.3

Wayln Napper

RV

21

2.3

CJ Wright

Airport

28

2.2

Qdarius Sanders

Keenan

22

2.2

Caleb Shackleford

Lex

40

2.1

Christian Brown

ACF

32

2.1

Kendall Coates

Swansea

19

2.1

Blocks

Player

School

No.

Avg.

Deshawn Thomas

ACF

65

4.3

Jordan Robinson

Airport

45

3.0

Anthony Calhoun

Airport

37

2.8

Diamanté Brown

ACF

30

2.0

Patrick Reedy

CN

27

1.6

Winston Hill

Irmo

22

1.4

Christian Brown

ACF

20

1.3

High School Basketball

