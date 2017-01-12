Past coaches, present players on display at second MLK Bash

Anne Long and Debbie Wardlaw both are enjoying life away from basketball.
But the two long-time Midlands girls’ basketball coaching legends will be back on the court as part of the festivities of the second annual Crescent Construction MLK Bash at George Glymph Arena at Eau Claire High School.
Long and Wardlaw (formerly Stroman) and former Terrells Bay coach Taft Watson will be honored in the girls portion of the event Saturday.
"It’s definitely an honor to be in coach Long and Watson’s company," Wardlaw said. "I don’t think of myself as trailblazer put in a lot of work into Lower Richland basketball and glad to be part of
Both Long and Wardlaw retired after last season and were among the top girl’s basketball coaches in state history.
Long had an 851-198 career record that included stops at Wilson, Boiling Springs, Union, Lower Richland, Dutch Fork and Spring Valley. She appeared in 13 state championship games and won eight state titles, including four at Spring Valley in her eight seasons guiding the Vikings – including the Class 4A state championship this year.
Since retiring in April, Long is living in Daniel Island and is enjoying playing golf and pickle ball. She also started teaching part-time at College of Charleston this semester.
Long said she has attended a handful of high school and college games this winter.
"It’s really been a good time for me and I’m keeping busy," Long said. "And I’m happy to part of this MLK event. That is outstanding event for girls and boys and I’m honored to be part of it."
Wardlaw won 482 games and seven state titles, including four straight from 2006-09 at Lower Richland and is one of only five girls basketball programs in the state to win four titles in a row.
Wardlaw is now the athletic director at Lower Richland.
"It is really different, not overwhelming but very rewarding," Wardlaw said. "Your focus is changed and you are mentoring coaches rather than athletes."
Wardlaw said on most game days she is busy with her AD duties but has watched from time to see the Diamond Hornets in action.
On Monday, the focus shifts to the boys and former Great Falls coach John Smith will be recognized along with former recreation coaches Mike Brown Charles Eubanks Robert Geter and former official Frankie Goodwin Jr. Smith is the winningest coach in South Carolina boys high school history with 943 victories, 19 state title appearances eight state championships before retiring in June. Brown, Eubanks and Geter coached a majority of the talent which came through Columbia during the 1980s and 1990s.
"Opportunity to say thank you those that have been in business for a long time on their respective journeys and the impact they have had in Columbia or throughout the state in their careers," tournament organizer Carey Rich said. "We are looking forward to it. One thing that separates us from other events Chick-fil-A and Bojangles’ events, it puts South Carolina and Columbia kids at the forefront of the event.”
All teams on both days are from South Carolina.
On the boys’ side, seven of the 10 teams are ranked in the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches polls including Wilson (Class 4A) and Gray Collegiate (Class 2A), which are ranked No. 1 in their classifications. Lower Richland, Keenan, Lakewood, Ridge View and A.C. Flora also are ranked in their classifications. Cardinal Newman and Heathwood Hall are two of the top teams in SCISA 3A this season.
The marquee matchup of the event will is Gray Collegiate and A.C. Flora. It will be the second time the two schools have faced this season. The War Eagles defeated the Falcons, 74-70, at the Chick-fil-A Classic on Dec. 22. Since that game, A.C. Flora has won four of its last five, while Gray Collegiate knocked off previously No. 1 ranked Keenan last week.
Crescent Construction MLK Bash
At Eau Claire
Saturday
Girls
A.C. Flora vs. Spring Valley, 11 a.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Hammond, 12:30 p.m.
Dorman vs. Westwood, 2 p.m.
Wilson vs. Lower Richland, 3:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Dreher, 5 p.m.
Monday
Boys
Heathwood Hall vs. Richland Northeast, 11 a.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Lower Richland, 12:30 p.m.
Wilson vs. Ridge View, 2 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Keenan, 3:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora vs. Gray Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Tickets: $8
