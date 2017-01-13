A.C. Flora’s Staley, Keenan’s Norris picked as all-star basketball head coaches

A.C. Flora’s Joshua Staley and Keenan’s Zach Norris have chosen as head coaches for the North-South All-Star boys basketball game.
Staley will coach the South squad while Norris will lead the North team in the game March 18 at Lexington High School. A girls game will be held prior to the boys contest.
Staley and Norris are two of four Midlands coaches picked to coach in All-Star basketball games. Swansea’s Willie Thomas and Dreher’s Teresa Jones will be coaches in the South Carolina/North Carolina All-Star Classic at Socastee High School. Thomas will be on the S.C. boys staff, while Jones is on the S.C. girls coaching staff.
Lexington’s Mitch Hudson and former Westwood coach Ashley Powell, who is now at May River, will be assistants in the North-South All-Star wrestling matches March 2-4 at North Myrtle Beach.
Comments