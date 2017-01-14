Ridge View girls roll past Dreher at MLK Bash

Ridge View didn’t expect to run the floor on Dreher for most of the first half Saturday. The Blue Devils looked like they didn’t expect the Blazers’ blistering run, either.
Yet upon the tipoff in the final girls game of the 2017 MLK Bash at Eau Claire’s Glymph Arena, Ridge View controlled the court in a 69-35 victory.
“We played a tough game last night, and I think we were still warm from last night,” Ridge View coach Terrence Gibson said, noting his team’s 52-49 victory over Richland Northeast. “I know they had some injuries, but they do have a very good team and we respect the program and respect coach (Teresa) Jones, and Jaeylynn Murray is in a class by herself.”
Murray, Dreher’s leading scorer, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. But her performance stood alone.
“I haven’t coached a team quite like this,” Jones said after a long search for words. “I’ve coached less-talented teams. I’ve coached teams that had talent, but they all had heart. This team here is missing that. We’re missing a leader. Jaelynn is a leader, but she leads them on the court by her actions.”
Jones wondered aloud the Blue Devils lost that leadership when Kam Lemon tore an ACL before the season started. Dreher (8-6) finds itself in the midst of losing three out of its past four games.
“Losing Kam really hurt us, that’s the truth,” Jones said. “But somehow we’ve gotten lost. They have talent and can be good.”
Ridge View took full advantage.
Armanii Grice keyed the Ridge View (11-3) offense, scoring 21 points and sinking five 3-pointers. Jayla Bolden added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Erica Tisdale had 13 points.
The Blazers had eight 3-pointers. If anything were to be cause for concern in Ridge View’s dominant performance, Gibson said it might be his team’s tendency to take the distance shots.
“I like to have a balanced offense,” Gibson said. “We’re not afraid of shooting the 3, but I don’t want us to depend on the 3. Sometimes we get in the habit of shooting 3s when we don’t recognize that we have other opportunities to score.”
Ridge View had plenty of opportunities Saturday, taking a 28-3 lead in the first eight minutes. The Blazers outrebounded the Blue Devils 20-6 in the first half, and seemed to make good on every shot from behind the 3-point arc, or anywhere else, for that matter.
Dreher was largely absent in the first eight minutes of play, and not much of a presence for the rest of the way.
“We need to find our identity,” Jones said. “We need to find some chemistry, because right now we’re not playing as a team, as a unit. That’s really hurting us. We thrive on defense and we’re not playing any. That’s not the Blue Devil way. We’ve got to come up with another gameplan.”
R: Armanii Grice 21, Jayla Bolden 14, Erica Tisdale 13, Ajukwa 7, Tyler 4, Beshear 4, Scott 4, Whitmore 2. D: Jaelynn Murray 18, Jones 6, Wilson 6, Sumter 5.
Wilson 42, Lower Richland 40
W: Briyanna Goodson 11, D’Asia Gregg 11, Baker 6, Barnes 6, McQueen 4, Washington 2, Jones 2. L: Caliyah Hicklin 19, Archie 8, Adams 6, Smith 5, Washington 2.
Westwood 60, Dorman 30
D: Alexis Rice 10, Mack 6, Nelson 5, Webb 4, Washington 3, Otah 2. W: Mya Belton 20, Unique Drake 20, Essence Marshall 11, Leveretter 5, Lockett 4.
A.C. Flora 54, Spring Valley 47
A: McKinley Brooks Sumpter 20, Jordan Strange 15, Debrielle Williams 13, Fleming 2 S: Kristen Wall 20, Williamson 9, Colman 9, Taylor 5, Davis 3, Graham 3.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60, Hammond 27
O: D'Mya Tucker 16, Brandi Rivers 13, Autheria Donhzer 10, Williams 6, Riley 6, Irick 4, Jenkins 2, Hampton 2, Scott 2, Williams 1. H: Clarke 2, Hain 4, Rhinehart 3, Mikenzie Turner 5, Brantley 1, Felder 2, Myers 6, Mikayla Turner 4
