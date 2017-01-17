Midlands Boys and Girls high school basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 poll
Team
Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (8-8)
2
2. Irmo (13-4)
1
3. Dutch Fork (12-4)
3
4. Keenan (9-4)
4
5. Lower Richland (8-3)
T-6
6. Blythewood (11-5)
8
7. Lexington (15-4)
5
8. A.C. Flora (8-9)
T-6
9. Ridge View (7-5)
9
10. Dreher (9-3)
NR
Others receiving votes: Cardinal Newman
Dropped out: Cardinal Newman
Midlands Girls Top 10 poll
Team
Prv
1. Ridge View (11-3)
1
2. Swansea (11-0)
3
3. Richland Northeast (12-4)
2
4. Westwood (13-3)
4
5. Spring Valley (13-4)
5
6. Newberry (8-4)
8
7. Lower Richland (9-7)
9
8. A.C. Flora (11-7)
7
9. Irmo (11-6)
10
10. Keenan (8-4)
NR
Dropped out: Dreher
Others receiving votes: Dreher
Comments