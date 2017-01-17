High School Basketball

January 17, 2017 10:20 AM

Midlands Boys and Girls high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Midlands Boys Top 10 poll

Team

Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (8-8)

2

2. Irmo (13-4)

1

3. Dutch Fork (12-4)

3

4. Keenan (9-4)

4

5. Lower Richland (8-3)

T-6

6. Blythewood (11-5)

8

7. Lexington (15-4)

5

8. A.C. Flora (8-9)

T-6

9. Ridge View (7-5)

9

10. Dreher (9-3)

NR

Others receiving votes: Cardinal Newman

Dropped out: Cardinal Newman

Midlands Girls Top 10 poll

Team

Prv

1. Ridge View (11-3)

1

2. Swansea (11-0)

3

3. Richland Northeast (12-4)

2

4. Westwood (13-3)

4

5. Spring Valley (13-4)

5

6. Newberry (8-4)

8

7. Lower Richland (9-7)

9

8. A.C. Flora (11-7)

7

9. Irmo (11-6)

10

10. Keenan (8-4)

NR

Dropped out: Dreher

Others receiving votes: Dreher

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Keenan vs. Lakewood highlights from MLK Bash

View more video

Sports Videos