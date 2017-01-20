Ridge View girls rout Westwood to remain unbeaten in region play

1:38 A'ja Wilson returns for the Gamecocks Pause

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

5:17 Front row seat to inaugural history

5:33 Frank Martin talks big week ahead

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

2:12 'This group is very, very motivated': Holbrook optimistic about 2017

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

0:17 Light snow in Lexington County

1:25 Frank Martin hears you, Gamecock Nation