Blythewood boys beat Irmo, stay in thick of region race

Blythewood got the win Friday night it needed to stay in the thick of a crowded Region 5-5A race.
Trey Jackson scored 19 points, and the Bengals held off a late Irmo rally for a 70-61 win in boys high school basketball action.
With the win, Blythewood (14-5, 5-2) moves into a three-way tie for second place, along with Irmo and Lexington. All three teams are a game behind Dutch Fork. All four teams play each other one more time in the final three weeks of the regular season.
“This is great for us because we wanted to stay in the region hunt,” Blythewood coach Ezekiel Washington said. “Irmo is a great program and have a great coach in Tim Whipple. And you knew they were going to make runs, you just had to withstand it. ... The kids wanted to win and they did what was necessary to win. That makes it fun for a coach.”
Robert Braswell added 13 points for Blythewood, which led 52-44 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bengals extended the lead to 59-47 with 4:20 left after Jackson’s 3-pointer and layup.
But Irmo used its pressure defense and answered with a 12-1 run to cut the lead to 60-59 with 3:15 left. Noah Jenkins had seven of his 10 points during the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 3:30 left.
After Braswell’s basket put Blythewood up 62-59, the Yellow Jackets’ mistakes hurt them in the final three minutes. Irmo missed four free throws, turned it over twice and Winston Hill was whistled for a questionable technical foul as Blythewood put the game away.
“I’m thankful for our student body, because they did some things to mess with their free throws,” Washington said. “So I’m glad for the crowd that stayed in it, and we capitalized on it.”
Hill led Irmo (14-5, 5-2) with 16 points, and R.J. Gunn added 12.
“I’m happy the way we battled and came back, because we were in a situation where we could have got blown out,” Whipple said. “This is a growing experience. We’ve got five more region games to go and we still aren’t where we need to be. So, that, hopefully, is a positive.”
Blythewood is at River Bluff on Tuesday, while Irmo hosts Lexington.
I: Trevez Caldwell 11, Winston Hill 16, RJ Gunn 12, Noah Jenkins 10, Heath 9, Henryhand 2, Rivers 2. B: Matthews 6, Breland 1, Trey Jackson 19, Riley 8, Bowers 6, Dawkins 2, Shakir-Harris 8, Robert Braswell 13, Bailey 7.
Girls
Irmo 50,
Blythewood 44
The Yellow Jackets (13-6, 6-1) outscored the Bengals 6-0 in the final 1:31 to stay in second place in Region 5-5A.
Taiylar Demoss led four Irmo players in double figures with 14 points.
Camryn Bostick led Blythewood (4-13, 2-5) with 18 points.
I: Wagstaff 3, Taiylar Demoss 14, Nadia Scott 10, Ashley Johnson 12, Courtney Evans 11. B: Keayra Jackson 11, Weeks 6, Mims 5, Ray 2, Mims 4, Camryn Bostick 18.
Comments