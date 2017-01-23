High School Basketball

January 23, 2017 12:55 PM

Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (10-7) 1

2. Keenan (14-4) 4

3. Lower Richland (12-3) 5

4. Blythewood (14-5) 6

5. Irmo (14-5) 2

6. Dutch Fork (13-5) 3

7. Lexington (17-4) 7

8. A.C. Flora (10-9) 8

9. Ridge View (9-6) 9

10. Brookland-Cayce (9-8) NR

Others receiving votes: None

Dropped out: Dreher

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Ridge View (13-3) 1

2. Swansea (15-0) 2

3. Richland Northeast (14-4) 3

4. Spring Valley (15-4) 5

5. Newberry (15-4) 6

6. Westwood (14-3) 4

7. Lower Richland (10-7) 7

8. Keenan (10-4) 10

9. Irmo (13-6) 9

10. Dreher (11-6) NR

Dropped out: A.C. Flora

Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora

