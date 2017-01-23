Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (10-7) 1
2. Keenan (14-4) 4
3. Lower Richland (12-3) 5
4. Blythewood (14-5) 6
5. Irmo (14-5) 2
6. Dutch Fork (13-5) 3
7. Lexington (17-4) 7
8. A.C. Flora (10-9) 8
9. Ridge View (9-6) 9
10. Brookland-Cayce (9-8) NR
Others receiving votes: None
Dropped out: Dreher
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Ridge View (13-3) 1
2. Swansea (15-0) 2
3. Richland Northeast (14-4) 3
4. Spring Valley (15-4) 5
5. Newberry (15-4) 6
6. Westwood (14-3) 4
7. Lower Richland (10-7) 7
8. Keenan (10-4) 10
9. Irmo (13-6) 9
10. Dreher (11-6) NR
Dropped out: A.C. Flora
Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora
