High School Basketball

January 24, 2017 3:34 PM

S.C. High School Basketball Coaches Polls

By Lou Bezjak

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls

BOYS

Class 5A

1. Dorman

2. West Florence

3. Goose Creek

4. Wade Hampton

5. Dutch Fork

6. Irmo

7. Sumter

8. Lexington

9. Conway

10. (tie) Blythewood

Gaffney

Class 4A

1. Wilson

2. Crestwood

3. Lower Richland

4. Lakewood

5. Wren

6. Ridge View

7. Greenville

8. North Augusta

9. Aiken

10. Eastside

Class 3A

1. Southside

2. Seneca

3. Clinton

4. Bishop England

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Berea

7. Lake City

8. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

9. Wade Hampton

10. Emerald

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Keenan

3. Burke

4. Lee Central

5. Whale Branch

6. Marion

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Central

9. Fox Creek

10. Landrum

Class A

1. Hemingway

2. Hunter-Kinard Tyler

3. Williston-Elko

4. Lewisville

5. Calhoun Falls

6. Great Falls

7. McCormick

8. Bethune-Bowman

9. Scott’s Branch

10. Timmonsville

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. Wando

3. Spring Valley

4. Rock Hill

5. Dorman

6. Conway

7. Nation Ford

8. Woodmont

9. Wade Hampton

10. TL Hanna

Class 4A

1. North Augusta

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Ridge View

4. Greenville

5. Crestwood

6. Richland Northeast

7. Greer

8. Wilson

9. Lower Richland

10. Westwood

Class 3A

1. Swansea

2. Bishop England

3. Manning

4. Newberry

5. Emerald

6. Pendleton

7. Battery Creek

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

10. Seneca

Class 2A

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. Landrum

4. Academic Magnet

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Burke

7. Southside Christian

8. Keenan

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Marion

Class A

1. McCormick

2. Timmonsville

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Green Sea Floyds

6. Lamar

7. Estill

8. Palmetto Scholars Academy

9. Charleston Math & Science

10. Hemingway

