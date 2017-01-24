S.C. High School Basketball Coaches Polls

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Polls
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Dorman
2. West Florence
3. Goose Creek
4. Wade Hampton
5. Dutch Fork
6. Irmo
7. Sumter
8. Lexington
9. Conway
10. (tie) Blythewood
Gaffney
Class 4A
1. Wilson
2. Crestwood
3. Lower Richland
4. Lakewood
5. Wren
6. Ridge View
7. Greenville
8. North Augusta
9. Aiken
10. Eastside
Class 3A
1. Southside
2. Seneca
3. Clinton
4. Bishop England
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Berea
7. Lake City
8. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
9. Wade Hampton
10. Emerald
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Keenan
3. Burke
4. Lee Central
5. Whale Branch
6. Marion
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Central
9. Fox Creek
10. Landrum
Class A
1. Hemingway
2. Hunter-Kinard Tyler
3. Williston-Elko
4. Lewisville
5. Calhoun Falls
6. Great Falls
7. McCormick
8. Bethune-Bowman
9. Scott’s Branch
10. Timmonsville
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek
2. Wando
3. Spring Valley
4. Rock Hill
5. Dorman
6. Conway
7. Nation Ford
8. Woodmont
9. Wade Hampton
10. TL Hanna
Class 4A
1. North Augusta
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Ridge View
4. Greenville
5. Crestwood
6. Richland Northeast
7. Greer
8. Wilson
9. Lower Richland
10. Westwood
Class 3A
1. Swansea
2. Bishop England
3. Manning
4. Newberry
5. Emerald
6. Pendleton
7. Battery Creek
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
10. Seneca
Class 2A
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. Landrum
4. Academic Magnet
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Burke
7. Southside Christian
8. Keenan
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Marion
Class A
1. McCormick
2. Timmonsville
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Denmark-Olar
5. Green Sea Floyds
6. Lamar
7. Estill
8. Palmetto Scholars Academy
9. Charleston Math & Science
10. Hemingway
