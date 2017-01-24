Gunn sparks Irmo boys past Lexington in key region matchup

R.J. Gunn isn’t back to full strength, but he’s getting close.
The Irmo senior, who had offseason ACL surgery, turned in one of his best games of the season Tuesday against Lexington. Gunn scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, to help the No. 6 Yellow Jackets to a 61-51 win over No. 8 Lexington in a key Region 5-5A matchup.
With the win, Irmo (15-5, 5-2) stays in a tie for second place with Blythewood, with both trailing first-place Dutch Fork. The Wildcats (17-5, 4-3) drop to fourth place in the region.
“R.J. just now is getting more fluid and you can hardly tell that he is injured,” Irmo coach Tim Whipple said. “He still doesn’t jump as high and move quite as quick, but you can see now he is getting more and more comfortable with every game. And that is a huge plus for us.”
Gunn tore his ACL and meniscus during the Capital City All-Star Classic in March and had surgery in April. He said he’s about 90-95 percent healthy, but improving his conditioning and stamina.
Gunn didn’t return to the court until December and had just nine points with a few key turnovers in the 69-64 loss to Lexington on Dec. 16. But performing at a high level like he did against Lexington, is what drove him during the months of rehab.
“That’s what made the tough times easier,” said Gunn, who added seven rebounds. “When I was in therapy and it was getting hard, I thought about getting back on the court with my teammates.”
Gunn was at his best during the third quarter when he scored nine points as Irmo closed on a 15-0 run over 3:46 of the quarter to lead 43-32.
Lexington made a run in the fourth behind Darius Bryant and Caleb Shackleford. Bryant, who finished with a game-high 23 points, hit his seventh 3-pointer of the game to get the Wildcats to within 50-46. After Winston Hill put Irmo up 52-46, Shackleford’s put-back got Lexington to 52-48 with less than two minutes left.
But Travez Caldwell and Noah Jenkins had back-to-back baskets to put the game away. Hill and Caldwell each scored 12 points, while Jenkins added 11 for Irmo.
“That 15-0 run killed us,” Lexington coach Bailey Harris said. “Credit to our guys, we didn’t give in. We battled, but I don’t think we shot the ball well at times and missed shots we normally would make. And they are good, they used their size to get us in a bind.”
L: Carver 7, Foulks 2, Caleb Shackleford 11, Darius Bryant 23, Haney 6, Newberger 2. I: Trevez Caldwell 12, Winston Hill 12, R.J. Gunn 20, Noah Jenkins 11, Henryhand 2, Rivers 2.
Girls
Irmo 52, Lexington 27
Taiylar DeMoss scored 15 points and Ashley Johnson added 14 as the Yellow Jackets kept pace with region-leading Spring Valley.
Irmo (14-6, 6-1) is in second place and a game back of the Vikings.
Olivia Thompson led Lexington with 16 points.
I: Wagstaff 7, Taiylar DeMoss 15, Hampton 4, B. Brown 2, Ashley Johnson 14, Woodruff 4, Stanton 1, Evans 5. L: Olivia Thompson 16, St. Andrews 2, Langford 5, Foulks 2, Miller 2.
