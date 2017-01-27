Gray Collegiate’s Felton picked for Jordan Brand Classic

Jalek Felton wasn’t going to be passed over for a second high profile all-star game.
On Friday, the Gray Collegiate guard was selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at the Barclays Center in New Jersey.
Felton, a North Carolina signee, wasn’t selected for the McDonald’s All-American game earlier this month. He responded by scoring 41 points the next night against A.C. Flora at the MLK Bash.
Felton is the the No. 1 combo for the Class of 2017 according to 247Sports and ranked 24th overall by ESPN. This season, he is averaging 26 points and 4.5 assists per game for the War Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
