Cardinal Newman boys tighten region race with win over Heathwood Hall

Cardinal Newman tightened up SCISA Region 1-3A, and did so convincingly.
The Cardinals, entered Friday’s matchup in third place behind first-place Heathwood Hall and Hammond, and promptly dismantled the Highlanders 65-43.
Chico Carter led the way with 21 points, and Christiaan Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds. Almost everyone who touched the ball for the Cardinals came away with points.
“It was a great team effort by all our guys,” Cardinal Newman coach Philip Deter said. “We concentrated on the defensive glass all week. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. Coming off Tuesday night’s loss (a 44-41 defeat to the Skyhawks), that was a very good emphasis.”
The Cardinals limited Heathwood Hall’s leading scorers Justice Hill to 12 points, and Mattthew Lee and Josh Caldwell to 10 points each.
In an up-tempo game that didn’t see many rebounds, the Cardinals (13-10, 4-2) blasted the Highlanders on the boards 28-12. Heathwood Hall had four rebounds in the first half.
Add 16 of 42 shooting, and Heathwood Hall’s hopes of keeping its rivals close faded away.
“We were hoping for (a closer game),” Heathwood Hall coach Jeff Whalen said. “Give Philip and his team credit, they outplayed us and outworked us. They did exactly what they had to do, and we didn’t do what we needed to do, obviously.”
The Highlanders (12-7, 4-2) fell behind 10-4 early, but finished the first quarter on a 13-4 scoring run to take a 17-14 lead.
The teams traded shots to start the second quarter, but back-to-back Carter baskets gave the Cardinals a 24-21 lead at the 2:55 mark, and they controlled the Highlanders the rest of the way.
“We lost to them three times in a row, and I told my team, we’re not having it,” said Carter, whose team fell to Heathwood Hall 72-69 Jan. 10. “Our crowd gave us a boost of energy every time we needed it. We just came out here and balled.”
Cardinal Newman held a 30-25 lead at the half, and opened the third quarter with a 9-3 run to stretch their advantage to 11 points. Another Carter basket in the closing seconds of the third gave the Cardinals a 47-34 lead to start the fourth.
“We didn’t have one guy go out and do everything,” Deter said. “All of them hit the glass hard and did great things on defense. We still have some things to work on, but we definitely played hard tonight.”
HH: Justice Hill 12, Mattthew Lee 10, Josh Caldwell 10, Squirewell 3, Joseph 2, Kemper 2, Arrington 2, I. Caldwell 2. CN: Chico Carter 21, Christiaan Jones 16, Andrews 8, Reidy 8, Adams 6, Martin 4, O’Connor 2.
Girls
Cardinal Newman 68,
Heathwood Hall 20
Mya Parter scored 19 points in Cardinal Newman’s 31-point first quarter as the Cardinals eased past Heathwood Hall. Parter finished with 24 points. Tyra Beadle added 12 points.
HH: Parker 5, Goodwin 4, Edwards 3, Harris 3, Allen 2, Henrig 2, Hanna 1. CN: Mya Parter 24, Tyra Beadle 12, Meyers 9, Dayhuff 6, Etter 6, Boyer 4, Ta. Beadle 4, Hiu 2, Murphy 1.
