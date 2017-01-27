Gray Collegiate surges past Keenan to sweep season series

Gray Collegiate took Keenan’s best shot in a highly anticipated rematch between the top two teams in Class 2A on Friday, and answered back in a big way.
The top-ranked War Eagles outscored the second-ranked Raiders 21-4 in the third quarter on their way to a 67-55 win in front of a packed crowd at Allen University.
With the win, Gray Collegiate controls its fate in the Region 3-2A race and leads Keenan by two games with four left.
“Keenan is a really, really good team. We knew they were going to come out and give us their best shot,” said Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea, who picked up his 100th win at the school. “But we knew we had to respond, too. The guys did that in the second half, and they came out and played our ball.
It was the War Eagles’ second win over the Raiders this season. Gray (11-7, 6-0) defeated Keenan 80-50 on Jan 6. But this game was a lot closer and hotly contested with both teams losing their cool at times.
There were five technical fouls assessed, including one on Keenan coach Zach Norris. Gray assistant Jacob Laurie Jr., who coached the team in the first meeting in Bethea’s absence, was ejected in the second quarter after Keenan’s Dillon Jones took down Juwan Gary, who was going up for a layup on the fastbreak. Jones was whistled for an intentional foul and there was pushing and shoving by both sides.
Keenan used that to its advantage and followed with a 10-1 run to take a 31-16 lead midway through the second quarter. But Gray started to chip away and got within 38-30 at halftime.
But the Raiders (14-5, 6-0) couldn’t keep up their intensity and grit they showed in the first half over the final two quarters. In the second half, Gray Collegiate turned up its defensive pressure and went on a 17-0 run to take a 49-40 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.
“We had to lock in, focus in on getting stops and that’s what championship teams do,” Bethea said.
North Carolina signee Jalek Felton and Gary each had seven points during that stretch. Felton finished with 26 points and seven assists, while Gary added 20 and nine rebounds.
“Coach Bethea told us that was their best first half, and the second half was going to be our half,” Gary said. “So we kept our composure, went out there and played as brothers and played like Gray Collegiate Academy should.
Keenan got to within six points on a couple occasions, the last time with 2:45 left, but couldn’t get any closer. Gary put things away with a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to make it 60-51.
“They came out in the third quarter and took it to us. We were at a stand still,” Norris said. “I thought we played a real good game … but we got to get better as a team to have energy through the whole game. That is the main thing. We still got some lapses especially on offense but we coming.”
Tariq Simmons led Keenan with 16 points.
K: Tariq Simmons 16, Rod Marshall 11, Jones 8, Taylor 7, Sligh-Rodgers 8, Stone 7, Sinkler 2. GC: Tommy Bruner 10, Robinson 4, Cook 5, Juwan Gary 20, Jalek Felton 26, Shields 2.
Girls
Keenan 50,
Gray Collegiate 42
JaDiamond Hickman and Logan McDaniel each had 14 in the Raiders’ come-from behind victory.
K: Isis Hill 12, Jadiamond Hickman 14, Sturrup 4, Logan McDaniel 14, Jones 2, Taylor 4. GC: Jamia Johnson 15, Doctor 2, Dopico 3, Barkins 7, A. Potts 11
