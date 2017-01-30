Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (11-7) 1
2. Lower Richland (13-3) 3
3. Blythewood (15-5) 4
4. Keenan (14-5) 2
5. Irmo (16-5) 5
6. A.C. Flora (12-10) 8
7. Ridge View (12-6) 9
8. (tie) Lexington (18-5) 7
9. Dutch Fork (13-6) 6
10. Brookland-Cayce (11-8) 10
Others receiving votes: None
Dropped out: None
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Ridge View (16-3) 1
2. Swansea (16-0) 2
3. Spring Valley (16-5) 4
4. Westwood (15-4) 6
5. Newberry (15-4) 5
6. Richland Northeast (14-5) 3
7. Lower Richland (11-7) 7
8. Keenan (11-4) 8
9. Irmo (15-6) 9
10. Cardinal Newman (13-6) NR
Batesburg-Leesville (15-2) NR
Dropped out: Dreher
Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora
