January 30, 2017 1:44 PM

Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (11-7) 1

2. Lower Richland (13-3) 3

3. Blythewood (15-5) 4

4. Keenan (14-5) 2

5. Irmo (16-5) 5

6. A.C. Flora (12-10) 8

7. Ridge View (12-6) 9

8. (tie) Lexington (18-5) 7

9. Dutch Fork (13-6) 6

10. Brookland-Cayce (11-8) 10

Others receiving votes: None

Dropped out: None

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Ridge View (16-3) 1

2. Swansea (16-0) 2

3. Spring Valley (16-5) 4

4. Westwood (15-4) 6

5. Newberry (15-4) 5

6. Richland Northeast (14-5) 3

7. Lower Richland (11-7) 7

8. Keenan (11-4) 8

9. Irmo (15-6) 9

10. Cardinal Newman (13-6) NR

Batesburg-Leesville (15-2) NR

Dropped out: Dreher

Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora

High School Basketball

