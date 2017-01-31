Heathwood Hall boys earn key region win over Hammond

Heathwood Hall senior Josh Caldwell knew the importance of avenging an earlier loss to Hammond if the Highlanders were going to keep pace in a crowded Region 1-3A battle as the regular season nears its end.
The senior did his part with 16 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and two assists to propel Heathwood Hall to a 55-46 victory Tuesday night.
“Obviously, he’s very important to what we want to do,” Heathwood Hall coach Jeff Whalen said. “He gets everybody else going, plays so hard and practices so hard. He’s the glue for our team. We wouldn’t be where we are now without him, for sure.”
Heathwood Hall (14-7, 5-2) remains in a first-place tie with Cardinal Newman, with both teams having one region game remaining.
Caldwell, an Army commitment, came up with big plays at two crucial times for the Highlanders. Hammond (13-10, 3-3) jumped to an 18-8 lead early in the second quarter on the strength of Isaiah Washington and Lucas Prickett combining for all of the Skyhawks’ points. Washington finished with 18 points and Prickett and Jack Theodore added 12 each.
But Caldwell ignited a 16-2 run over the final 4:14 of the half. Caldwell got back-to-back steals and dunks to get the offense on track. Isaiah Caldwell scored five points and a basket by Trevor Squirewell gave the Highlanders a 24-20 halftime lead.
“We were more aggressive during that stretch and came out and pressed a little bit,” Whalen said. “Josh is so good in the open court and he was able to get some transition baskets, and that got us going.”
The slow start was uncharacteristic, but Caldwell thought once the Highlanders got transition baskets, the offense was very effective.
“It took us a little while to get going, but we got the momentum in the second quarter,” Caldwell said. “We have to continue to play like a team with everybody doing their part.”
Hammond began the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead, but that went away quickly when the Highlanders opened the quarter on a 7-2 run. The teams traded the lead until Justice Hill scored on a layup with 3:08 remaining to give Heathwood Hall the lead for good.
Caldwell had six points, three steals, an assist and two rebounds in the final two minutes.
“We let them go fast in the fourth quarter,” Hammond coach David Ross said. “The whole game plan was to limit Caldwell’s touches, and he had the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter. That’s when good players make plays.”
DQ Joseph added 11 points with six rebounds, three steals and three assists for Heathwood Hall.
H – Isaiah Washington 18, Jack Theodore 12, Lucas Prickett 12, Green 4. HH – Josh Caldwell 16, DQ Joseph 11, Justice Hill 10, Lee 9, I. Caldwell 5, Squirewell 2, Kemper 2.
Girls
Hammond 54,
Heathwood Hall 30
Ahlea Myers scored 15 points and TJ Hain added 11 as Hammond overcame a first-quarter deficit to cruise to the victory.
H – Ahlea Myers 15, TJ Hain 11, Turner 8, Felder 7, Brantley 6, Rhinehart 3, Tompkins 2, Peacock 2. HH – Goodwin 6, Whittaker 6, Hanna 5, Parker 5, McInnis 5, Leidinger 2.
