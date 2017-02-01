High School Basketball

February 1, 2017 3:29 PM

South Carolina High School Basketball Coaches Polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

BOYS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. Wade Hampton

3. Dorman

4. West Florence

5. Sumter

6. Blythewood

7. Irmo

8. Gaffney

9. Lexington

10. Dutch Fork

Class 4A

1. Wilson

2. Lakewood

3. Lower Richland

4. Ridge View

5. Aiken

6. Wren

7. Lakewood

8. Greenville

9. Eastside

10. Crestwood

Class 3A

1. Southside

2. Clinton

3. Bishop England

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Seneca

6. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

7. Wade Hampton

8. Emerald

9. Chester

10. Lake City

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Keenan

3. Burke

4. Lee Central

5. Whale Branch

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Marion

8. Fox Creek

9. Kingstree

10. Central

Class A

1. Hemingway

2. Lewisville

3. Williston-Elko

4. Hunter-Kinard Tyler

5. Calhoun Falls

6. Bethune-Bowman

7. McCormick

8. Great Falls

9. East Clarendon

10. Scott’s Branch

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. Spring Valley

3. Rock Hill

4. Wando

5. Conway

6. Hillcrest

7. Dorman

8. TL Hanna

9. Irmo

10. Wade Hampton

Class 4A

1. North Augusta

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Ridge View

4. Greenville

5. Crestwood

6. Greer

7. Westwood

8. Lower Richland

9. Wilson

10. Richland Northeast

Class 3A

1. Swansea

2. Emerald

3. Bishop England

4. Newberry

5. Battery Creek

6. Loris

7. Seneca

8. Manning

9. Dillon

10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. Landrum

4. Burke

5. Keenan

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Marion

9. Ninety-Six

10. Southside Christian

Class A

1. McCormick

2. Ridge Spring-Monetta

3. Timmonsville

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Green Sea-Floyds

6. Lamar

7. Estill

8. Palmetto Scholars Academy

9. Charleston Math & Science

10. Hemingway

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and postgame comments from Lexington's win over Dutch Fork

View more video

Sports Videos