South Carolina High School Basketball Coaches Polls

BOYS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek
2. Wade Hampton
3. Dorman
4. West Florence
5. Sumter
6. Blythewood
7. Irmo
8. Gaffney
9. Lexington
10. Dutch Fork
Class 4A
1. Wilson
2. Lakewood
3. Lower Richland
4. Ridge View
5. Aiken
6. Wren
7. Lakewood
8. Greenville
9. Eastside
10. Crestwood
Class 3A
1. Southside
2. Clinton
3. Bishop England
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Seneca
6. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
7. Wade Hampton
8. Emerald
9. Chester
10. Lake City
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Keenan
3. Burke
4. Lee Central
5. Whale Branch
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Marion
8. Fox Creek
9. Kingstree
10. Central
Class A
1. Hemingway
2. Lewisville
3. Williston-Elko
4. Hunter-Kinard Tyler
5. Calhoun Falls
6. Bethune-Bowman
7. McCormick
8. Great Falls
9. East Clarendon
10. Scott’s Branch
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek
2. Spring Valley
3. Rock Hill
4. Wando
5. Conway
6. Hillcrest
7. Dorman
8. TL Hanna
9. Irmo
10. Wade Hampton
Class 4A
1. North Augusta
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Ridge View
4. Greenville
5. Crestwood
6. Greer
7. Westwood
8. Lower Richland
9. Wilson
10. Richland Northeast
Class 3A
1. Swansea
2. Emerald
3. Bishop England
4. Newberry
5. Battery Creek
6. Loris
7. Seneca
8. Manning
9. Dillon
10. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Class 2A
1. Christ Church
2. Mullins
3. Landrum
4. Burke
5. Keenan
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Marion
9. Ninety-Six
10. Southside Christian
Class A
1. McCormick
2. Ridge Spring-Monetta
3. Timmonsville
4. Denmark-Olar
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Lamar
7. Estill
8. Palmetto Scholars Academy
9. Charleston Math & Science
10. Hemingway
