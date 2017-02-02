Midlands well respresented on Carolinas All-Star Classic rosters

Five Midlands boys basketball and three girls players were chosen to play in the Carolinas All-Star Classic.
The game, which matches some of the top seniors from North and South Carolina, will be held March 18 at Socastee High School.
A.C. Flora was the only school to have two players picked for the boys game as guard James Reese and center Deshawn Thomas were selected. Reese is a Buffalo signee and is averaging 20.9 points a game, while Thomas is averaging 11 rebounds and four blocks a game.
The rest of Midlands picks were Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp, Dutch Fork’s Jordan Davis and Keenan’s Tariq Simmons. Trapp, a Clemson signee leads LR in scoring at 18.4 points a game. Davis, a Dayton signee, was the Class 4A Player of Year last season and is averaging 19.3 points a game.
Simmons leads Keenan is scoring at 18.2 points a game and 3.4 assists.
Gray Collegiate’s Jalek Felton was selected but is already playing in the Jordan Brand Classic and has been invited to play in two other national all-star games.
Socastee’s Jason Cudd, a South Carolina signee, also was picked for the game, and Swansea’s Willie Thomas will be coaching in the game.
Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray, Ridge View’s Armanii Grice and Nigeria Davis were picked for the girls game. Murray, a North Carolina signee, averages 23.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game. Grice, a UNC Asheville signee is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 assists.
Davis leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.5 points a game. Dreher’s Teresa Jones will be one of the coaches for S.C. squad.
S.C. Rosters
BOYS
James Reese (A.C. Flora), Deshawn Thomas (A.C. Flora), Hayden Brown (Byrnes), Ja’ Morant (Crestwood), Zach Butler (Dorman), Jordan Davis (Dutch Fork), Tariq Simmons (Keenan), Jason Cudd (Socastee), Jalen Cameron (West Florence)
Coaches: Jeff Neely (Christ Church), Willie Thomas (Swansea)
GIRLS
Alexxus Sowell (Andrew Jackson), Shanteal Davis (Belton-Honea Path), Rhetta Moore (Bishop England), Jaelynn Murray (Dreher), Mariah Linney (Goose Creek), Diamon Shiflet (Greer), Nia Sumpter (Myrtle Beach), Nigeria Davis (Newberry), Armanii Grice (Ridge View), Bryanna Goodson (Wilson)
Coaches: Lonnie Roberts (Bluffton), Teresa Jones (Dreher)
