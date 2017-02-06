Ridge View’s Rice commits to The Citadel

Kaiden Rice will stay in-state for his college basketball career.
The Ridge View senior committed to The Citadel after a visiting over the weekend. He also had offers from Army and Navy.
“What drew me into The Citadel is the alumni network and their fast style of play,” Rice said.
The Citadel has been one of the highest scoring teams in the country since Dugger Baucom took over. This season, the Bulldogs lead Division I in scoring at 93.1 points per game.
Rice, 6-foot-7, is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this season for the Region 3-4A champion Blazers. He will play either shooting guard or small forward in college.
