Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (13-7) 1
2. Blythewood (16-5) 3
3. Keenan (16-5) 4
4. Irmo (17-5) 5
5. Lower Richland (15-4) 2
6. A.C. Flora (13-10) 6
7. Ridge View (12-6) 7
8. Brookland-Cayce (13-8) 10
9. Lexington (19-6) 8
10. Dutch Fork (14-7) 9
Others receiving votes: Cardinal Newman
Dropped out: None
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Ridge View (18-3) 1
2. Swansea (18-0) 2
3. Newberry (18-4) 5
4. Westwood (17-4) 4
5. Spring Valley (17-6) 3
6. Irmo (16-6) 9
7. Keenan (13-4) 8
8. Richland Northeast (15-6) 6
9. (tie) Lower Richland (13-8) 7
Batesburg-Leesville (18-2) T-10
10. Cardinal Newman (15-6) T-10
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: None
