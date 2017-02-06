High School Basketball

February 6, 2017 4:20 PM

Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (13-7) 1

2. Blythewood (16-5) 3

3. Keenan (16-5) 4

4. Irmo (17-5) 5

5. Lower Richland (15-4) 2

6. A.C. Flora (13-10) 6

7. Ridge View (12-6) 7

8. Brookland-Cayce (13-8) 10

9. Lexington (19-6) 8

10. Dutch Fork (14-7) 9

Others receiving votes: Cardinal Newman

Dropped out: None

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Ridge View (18-3) 1

2. Swansea (18-0) 2

3. Newberry (18-4) 5

4. Westwood (17-4) 4

5. Spring Valley (17-6) 3

6. Irmo (16-6) 9

7. Keenan (13-4) 8

8. Richland Northeast (15-6) 6

9. (tie) Lower Richland (13-8) 7

Batesburg-Leesville (18-2) T-10

10. Cardinal Newman (15-6) T-10

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: None

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and postgame comments from Lexington's win over Dutch Fork

View more video

Sports Videos