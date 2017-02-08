High School Basketball

February 8, 2017 3:06 PM

S.C. High School Basketball Coaches polls

By Lou Bezjak

BOYS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. Wade Hampton

3. Dorman

4. Sumter

5. Blythewood

6. West Florence

7. Irmo

8. Gaffney

9. Lexington

10. Fort Mill

Class 4A

1. Wilson

2. Lakewood

3. Aiken

4. Ridge View

5. Lower Richland

6. Wren

7. Greenville

8. Eastside

9. Crestwood

10. (tie) Colleton County

North Augusta

Class 3A

1. Southside

2. Clinton

3. Bishop England

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Seneca

6. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

7. Chester

8. Dillon

9. Wade Hampton

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Keenan

3. Burke

4. Lee Central

5. Marion

6. Calhoun County

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Greenville Tech

9. Landrum

10. Carvers Bay

Class A

1. Hemingway

2. Lewisville

3. Williston-Elko

4. Hunter-Kinard Tyler

5. Calhoun Falls

6. Bethune-Bowman

7. McCormick

8. East Clarendon

9. Scott’s Branch

10. Timmonsville

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. Goose Creek

2. Rock Hill

3. TL Hanna

4. Wando

5. Wade Hampton

6. Spring Valley

7. Dorman

8. Conway

9. Irmo

10. Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. North Augusta

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Ridge View

4. Greenville

5. Crestwood

6. Westwood

7. Lower Richland

8. Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Wilson

Class 3A

1. Swansea

2. Emerald

3. Bishop England

4. Newberry

5. Loris

6. Seneca

7. Dillon

8. Ridgeland--Hardeeville

9. Battery Creek

10. Manning

Class 2A

1. Christ Church

2. Mullins

3. Burke

4. Andrew Jackson

5. Keenan

6. Batesburg Leesville

7. Landrum

8. Ninety-Six

9. Marion

10. Southside Christian

Class A

1. McCormick

2. Ridge Spring-Monetta

3. Timmonsville

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lamar

6. Palmetto Scholars Academy

7. Green Sea Floyds

8. Charleston Math & Science

9. East Clarendon

10. Estill

