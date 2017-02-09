Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
Boys
Porter Gaud 73, Heathwood Hall 46
HH: I. Caldwell 4, Lee 9, Josh Caldwell 24, Squirewell 2, Edwards 2, Edwards 1, Kemper 2, Hill 4. PG: Wojcik 2, Shannon 2, Jackson 7, Tolliver 3, Aaron Nesmith 20, Josiah-Jordan James 17, Jake Lanford 14, Whatley 3, Smith 5.
Brookland-Cayce 61, Strom Thurmond 49
BC: Lloyd Hemming 24, Marquis McCoy 16, Perry 8, Williams 5, Hook 4, Lykes 2, R. Taylor 2. ST: Tre Moore 18, Jemarvious Jones 12, Stevens 9, Holmes 6, Whitt 2, Holloway 1
Keenan 84, Eau Claire 54
K: Tariq Simmons 24; Rodriguez Marshall 13; Dillon Jones 10; Latrell Taylor 10; DJ Sinkler 12; Sanders 5; Horton 3; Stone 3; Wyche 1; Morris 3. EC: Jacques Gunter 21; R. Johnson 13; K. Brown 3; Crouder 2; Hair 9; A. Brown 6.
Pelion 71, Gilbert 70
G: Duncan 6, Jy Tolen 15, Baston 4, Manny Bright 20, Morris 2, Williams 2, Gray 2, Cintron 1, Cook 16, Touchberry 2. P: Austin 4, Dayrun Keith 23, Richard Kollie 19, Travon Alston 10, Malcolm Davis 10, Dwyer 2, Green 3.
Gray Collegiate 89, C.A. Johnson 39
GC: Bruner 2, Robinson 5, Cooke 7, Juwan Gary 11, Jalek Felton 50, White 2, Shields 6, Marsh 4, Rumph 2.
Fox Creek 51. Saluda 48
FC: Rod Culver 17, Dreshon Carter 12, Freeman 9, McCoy 8, Mitchem 4, J. Carter 1 S: Dallen Wright 12, Kelijah Brown 10, Hartly 6, Robinson 6, Johnson 4, Suber 3, Brooks 3, Graham 2
Late Wednesday
Hartsville 61, Lugoff-Elgin 55
LE: Bradwin Salmond 19, Kevon Robinson 12, Thomas 9, Davis 5, Samuels 8, E.Campbell 2. H: Trae Hannibal 17, Witherspoon 9, Gray 8, Joyner 7, Davis 6, Mack 5, Bishop 5, Johnson 2.
Girls
Saluda 53, Fox Creek 3
S: Carroll, 3, Andrea Coates 11, Kalisha Hill 14, Nichols 6, Daniels 3, Holland 2, Lott. Nyasia Culbreath 12. FC: Cagle 2, Patton 1.
Hammond 58, Pinewood Prep 47
H: Trinity Johnson 13, Hains 6, Brantley 3, Felder 7, Ahlea Myers 28, Turner 1. PW: Grace Powell 10, Rushing 8, King 7, Nicole Crum 14, Sharper 2, Robertson 2.
Gilbert 54, Pelion 40
G: Skylar Maroney 14, Banner McNatt 13, R.Kuntz 9, Ma. Pride 6, C. Koon 5, A. Addy 4, M. Hass 3. P: Whitney Craft 12, T. Kell 9, A. Kneece 8, E.Keith 6, B. Berms 3, R. Arender 3.
Gray Collegiate 51, C.A. Johnson 23
GC: Doctor 4, Dopico 3, Shoop 2, Yalima Johnson 24, C. Barkins 13, Potts 5. CAJ: Stroy 6, Reese 7, Watson 10.
Swansea 56, Edisto 37
S: Z. Gillings 2, K. Gillings 4, Davis 2, Danae McNeal 17, Sloan 3, Lauryn Robinson 24, James 4. E: Morton 3, Simon 3, G. Bovain 15, Champy 6, Singleton 6, Hogan 4
Schedule
Friday
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Dutch Fork at Irmo
Lexington at White Knoll
North Central at Central
Oceanside Academy at Ben Lippen
Ridge View at Westwood
York at Richland Northeast
Edisto vs. Pelion at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m. (boys)
Gilbert vs. Edisto at Swansea, 6 p.m. (girls)
Swansea vs. Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce, 7:30 p.m. (boys)
Gray Collegiate vs. Saluda at Keenan (girls)
Wrestling
State Championship Schedule
Saturday
At Dreher High School
Class 2A
North Central vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
West Oak vs. Batter Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Chapin vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
River Bluff vs. Rock Hill, 5:30 p.m.
