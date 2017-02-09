High School Basketball

February 9, 2017 11:05 PM

Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School

Basketball

Boys

Porter Gaud 73, Heathwood Hall 46

HH: I. Caldwell 4, Lee 9, Josh Caldwell 24, Squirewell 2, Edwards 2, Edwards 1, Kemper 2, Hill 4. PG: Wojcik 2, Shannon 2, Jackson 7, Tolliver 3, Aaron Nesmith 20, Josiah-Jordan James 17, Jake Lanford 14, Whatley 3, Smith 5.

Brookland-Cayce 61, Strom Thurmond 49

BC: Lloyd Hemming 24, Marquis McCoy 16, Perry 8, Williams 5, Hook 4, Lykes 2, R. Taylor 2. ST: Tre Moore 18, Jemarvious Jones 12, Stevens 9, Holmes 6, Whitt 2, Holloway 1

Keenan 84, Eau Claire 54

K: Tariq Simmons 24; Rodriguez Marshall 13; Dillon Jones 10; Latrell Taylor 10; DJ Sinkler 12; Sanders 5; Horton 3; Stone 3; Wyche 1; Morris 3. EC: Jacques Gunter 21; R. Johnson 13; K. Brown 3; Crouder 2; Hair 9; A. Brown 6.

Pelion 71, Gilbert 70

G: Duncan 6, Jy Tolen 15, Baston 4, Manny Bright 20, Morris 2, Williams 2, Gray 2, Cintron 1, Cook 16, Touchberry 2. P: Austin 4, Dayrun Keith 23, Richard Kollie 19, Travon Alston 10, Malcolm Davis 10, Dwyer 2, Green 3.

Gray Collegiate 89, C.A. Johnson 39

GC: Bruner 2, Robinson 5, Cooke 7, Juwan Gary 11, Jalek Felton 50, White 2, Shields 6, Marsh 4, Rumph 2.

Fox Creek 51. Saluda 48

FC: Rod Culver 17, Dreshon Carter 12, Freeman 9, McCoy 8, Mitchem 4, J. Carter 1 S: Dallen Wright 12, Kelijah Brown 10, Hartly 6, Robinson 6, Johnson 4, Suber 3, Brooks 3, Graham 2

Late Wednesday

Hartsville 61, Lugoff-Elgin 55

LE: Bradwin Salmond 19, Kevon Robinson 12, Thomas 9, Davis 5, Samuels 8, E.Campbell 2. H: Trae Hannibal 17, Witherspoon 9, Gray 8, Joyner 7, Davis 6, Mack 5, Bishop 5, Johnson 2.

Girls

Saluda 53, Fox Creek 3

S: Carroll, 3, Andrea Coates 11, Kalisha Hill 14, Nichols 6, Daniels 3, Holland 2, Lott. Nyasia Culbreath 12. FC: Cagle 2, Patton 1.

Hammond 58, Pinewood Prep 47

H: Trinity Johnson 13, Hains 6, Brantley 3, Felder 7, Ahlea Myers 28, Turner 1. PW: Grace Powell 10, Rushing 8, King 7, Nicole Crum 14, Sharper 2, Robertson 2.

Gilbert 54, Pelion 40

G: Skylar Maroney 14, Banner McNatt 13, R.Kuntz 9, Ma. Pride 6, C. Koon 5, A. Addy 4, M. Hass 3. P: Whitney Craft 12, T. Kell 9, A. Kneece 8, E.Keith 6, B. Berms 3, R. Arender 3.

Gray Collegiate 51, C.A. Johnson 23

GC: Doctor 4, Dopico 3, Shoop 2, Yalima Johnson 24, C. Barkins 13, Potts 5. CAJ: Stroy 6, Reese 7, Watson 10.

Swansea 56, Edisto 37

S: Z. Gillings 2, K. Gillings 4, Davis 2, Danae McNeal 17, Sloan 3, Lauryn Robinson 24, James 4. E: Morton 3, Simon 3, G. Bovain 15, Champy 6, Singleton 6, Hogan 4

Schedule

Friday

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Dutch Fork at Irmo

Lexington at White Knoll

North Central at Central

Oceanside Academy at Ben Lippen

Ridge View at Westwood

York at Richland Northeast

Edisto vs. Pelion at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m. (boys)

Gilbert vs. Edisto at Swansea, 6 p.m. (girls)

Swansea vs. Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce, 7:30 p.m. (boys)

Gray Collegiate vs. Saluda at Keenan (girls)

Wrestling

State Championship Schedule

Saturday

At Dreher High School

Class 2A

North Central vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

West Oak vs. Batter Creek, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Chapin vs. Eastside, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

River Bluff vs. Rock Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gray Collegiate's Jalek Felton receives his Jordan Brand Classic invite

View more video

Sports Videos