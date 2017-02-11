High School Basketball

February 11, 2017 6:48 PM

SC high school basketball playoffs schedule

By Lou Bezjak

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherside noted

Class 5A

Wednesday

Upper State

Greenwood at TL Hanna

Clover at Spartanburg

Woodmont at Wade Hampton

Nation Ford at Gaffney

Northwestern at Dorman

Easley at Hillcrest

Byrnes at Fort Mill

Riverside at Westside

Lower State

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Dutch Fork at Conway

Fort Dorchester at West Florence

Wando at Irmo

Spring Valley at Sumter

Lexington at West Ashley

Stratford at Blythewood

Socastee at Summerville

Class 4A

Wednesday

Upper State

Richland Northeast at Wren

South Aiken at Travelers Rest

Daniel at Ridge View, 6 p.m.

Greer at North Augusta

Midland Valley at Eastside

South Pointe at Greenville

Union County at Aiken

Belton-Honea Path at Westwood

Lower State

Marlboro County at A.C. Flora

Beaufort at Crestwood

Chapin at Wilson

Hartsville at Colleton County

Hilton Head at Lakewood

North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland

Darlington at Berkeley (Tuesday), 7:30 p.m.

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Tuesday

Upper State

Broome at Chester

Walhalla at Berea

Indian Land at Clinton

Emerald at Pendleton

West Oak at Southside

Newberry at Camden

Carolina at Seneca

Fairfield Central at Chapman

Lower State

Pelion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Manning at Loris

Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce

Lake City at Timberland

Lake Marion at Dillon

Swansea at Wade Hampton

Waccamaw at Bishop England

May River at Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

Wednesday

Upper State

Saluda at St. Joseph’s

Central at Southside Christian

Chesnee at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson

North Central at Greenville Tech

Fox Creek at Landrum

Liberty at Lee Central

Blacksburg at Keenan

Lower State

Cheraw at Marion

Andrews at Whale Branch

Latta at Burke

Garrett at Silver Bluff

Academic Magnet at Calhoun County

Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay

Woodland at Allendale Fairfax

Class A

Tuesday

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta at McBee

Wagener-Salley at McCormick

Estill at Ware Shoals

High Point at Timmonsville (Monday)

First round byes: Calhoun Falls, Williston-Elko, Lewisville, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Lower State

Hannah Pamplico at Charleston Math and Science

Low Country Leadership at East Clarendon

St. John’s at C.E. Murray

Creek Bridge at Scott’s Branch

First-round byes: Bethune Bowman, Military, Magnet, Hemingway, Baptist Hill

GIRLS

Tuesday

Class 5A

Upper State

Mauldin at T.L. Hanna

Byrnes at Clover

Easley at Wade Hampton

Nation Ford at Gaffney

Fort Mill at Dorman

Westside at Hillcrest

Boiling Springs at Rock Hill

Greenwood at Woodmont

Lower State

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lexington at West Florence

Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at Irmo

Blythewood at Conway

Dutch Fork at Wando

James Island at Spring Valley

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Tuesday

Upper State

Lancaster at Greenville

South Aiken at Eastside

Wren at Ridge View, 6 p.m.

Travelers Rest at Midland Valley

Aiken at Greer

Richland Northeast at Daniel

Union County at North Augusta

Pickens at Westwood

Lower State

St. James at Lower Richland

Stall at Hartsville

Dreher at Myrtle Beach

Darlington at Berkeley

Colleton County at Crestwood

Lakewood at Hilton Head

A.C. Flora at Wilson

Class 3A

Monday

Upper State

Broome at Fairfield Central, 6:30 p.m.

Walhalla at Southside

Camden at Newberry

Powdersville at Pendleton

West Oak at Emerald

Mid-Carolina at Indian Land

Berea at Seneca

Columbia at Woodruff

Lower State

Gilbert at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Timberland at Loris

May River at Swansea

Georgetown at Manning

Hanahan at Dillon

Brookland-Cayce at Battery Creek

Lake City at Bishop England

Bluffton at Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

Tuesday

Upper State

Eau Claire at Christ Church

Lee Central at Southside Christian

Blacksburg at Keenan

Liberty at Cheraw

Chesterfield at Ninety-Six

Saluda at Landrum

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate

Lower State

Buford at Mullins

Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet

Andrews at Burke

North Charleston at Barnwell

Whale Branch at Batesburg-Leesville

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6 p.m.

Calhoun County at Marion

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

Class A

Monday

Upper State

Denmark-Olar/Estill at McBee

Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun Falls

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Dixie

High Point at Timmonsville

First-round byes: McCormick, Lamar, Denmark-Olar/Estill, Ridge-Spring-Monetta

Lower State

Hannah-Pamplico at Baptist Hill

Military Magnet at Green Sea-Floyds

St. John’s at Region 5 third place

Lake View at Region 5 second place

First-round byes: Region 5 champion, Palmetto Scholars, East Clarendon, Charleston Math&Science

