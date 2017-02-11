SC high school basketball playoffs schedule

SCHSL Playoff Schedule
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherside noted
Class 5A
Wednesday
Upper State
Greenwood at TL Hanna
Clover at Spartanburg
Woodmont at Wade Hampton
Nation Ford at Gaffney
Northwestern at Dorman
Easley at Hillcrest
Byrnes at Fort Mill
Riverside at Westside
Lower State
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Dutch Fork at Conway
Fort Dorchester at West Florence
Wando at Irmo
Spring Valley at Sumter
Lexington at West Ashley
Stratford at Blythewood
Socastee at Summerville
Class 4A
Wednesday
Upper State
Richland Northeast at Wren
South Aiken at Travelers Rest
Daniel at Ridge View, 6 p.m.
Greer at North Augusta
Midland Valley at Eastside
South Pointe at Greenville
Union County at Aiken
Belton-Honea Path at Westwood
Lower State
Marlboro County at A.C. Flora
Beaufort at Crestwood
Chapin at Wilson
Hartsville at Colleton County
Hilton Head at Lakewood
North Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland
Darlington at Berkeley (Tuesday), 7:30 p.m.
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Tuesday
Upper State
Broome at Chester
Walhalla at Berea
Indian Land at Clinton
Emerald at Pendleton
West Oak at Southside
Newberry at Camden
Carolina at Seneca
Fairfield Central at Chapman
Lower State
Pelion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Manning at Loris
Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce
Lake City at Timberland
Lake Marion at Dillon
Swansea at Wade Hampton
Waccamaw at Bishop England
May River at Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
Wednesday
Upper State
Saluda at St. Joseph’s
Central at Southside Christian
Chesnee at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at Andrew Jackson
North Central at Greenville Tech
Fox Creek at Landrum
Liberty at Lee Central
Blacksburg at Keenan
Lower State
Cheraw at Marion
Andrews at Whale Branch
Latta at Burke
Garrett at Silver Bluff
Academic Magnet at Calhoun County
Kingstree at Batesburg-Leesville
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay
Woodland at Allendale Fairfax
Class A
Tuesday
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta at McBee
Wagener-Salley at McCormick
Estill at Ware Shoals
High Point at Timmonsville (Monday)
First round byes: Calhoun Falls, Williston-Elko, Lewisville, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Lower State
Hannah Pamplico at Charleston Math and Science
Low Country Leadership at East Clarendon
St. John’s at C.E. Murray
Creek Bridge at Scott’s Branch
First-round byes: Bethune Bowman, Military, Magnet, Hemingway, Baptist Hill
GIRLS
Tuesday
Class 5A
Upper State
Mauldin at T.L. Hanna
Byrnes at Clover
Easley at Wade Hampton
Nation Ford at Gaffney
Fort Mill at Dorman
Westside at Hillcrest
Boiling Springs at Rock Hill
Greenwood at Woodmont
Lower State
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lexington at West Florence
Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest
West Ashley at Irmo
Blythewood at Conway
Dutch Fork at Wando
James Island at Spring Valley
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Tuesday
Upper State
Lancaster at Greenville
South Aiken at Eastside
Wren at Ridge View, 6 p.m.
Travelers Rest at Midland Valley
Aiken at Greer
Richland Northeast at Daniel
Union County at North Augusta
Pickens at Westwood
Lower State
St. James at Lower Richland
Stall at Hartsville
Dreher at Myrtle Beach
Darlington at Berkeley
Colleton County at Crestwood
Lakewood at Hilton Head
A.C. Flora at Wilson
Class 3A
Monday
Upper State
Broome at Fairfield Central, 6:30 p.m.
Walhalla at Southside
Camden at Newberry
Powdersville at Pendleton
West Oak at Emerald
Mid-Carolina at Indian Land
Berea at Seneca
Columbia at Woodruff
Lower State
Gilbert at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Timberland at Loris
May River at Swansea
Georgetown at Manning
Hanahan at Dillon
Brookland-Cayce at Battery Creek
Lake City at Bishop England
Bluffton at Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
Tuesday
Upper State
Eau Claire at Christ Church
Lee Central at Southside Christian
Blacksburg at Keenan
Liberty at Cheraw
Chesterfield at Ninety-Six
Saluda at Landrum
Abbeville at Andrew Jackson
St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate
Lower State
Buford at Mullins
Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet
Andrews at Burke
North Charleston at Barnwell
Whale Branch at Batesburg-Leesville
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6 p.m.
Calhoun County at Marion
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland
Class A
Monday
Upper State
Denmark-Olar/Estill at McBee
Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun Falls
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Dixie
High Point at Timmonsville
First-round byes: McCormick, Lamar, Denmark-Olar/Estill, Ridge-Spring-Monetta
Lower State
Hannah-Pamplico at Baptist Hill
Military Magnet at Green Sea-Floyds
St. John’s at Region 5 third place
Lake View at Region 5 second place
First-round byes: Region 5 champion, Palmetto Scholars, East Clarendon, Charleston Math&Science
Comments