Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Gray Collegiate (15-7) 1
2. Blythewood (18-5) 3
3. Keenan (18-5) 4
4. Irmo (19-5) 5
5. A.C. Flora (14-10) 6
6. Lower Richland (16-4) 5
7. Brookland-Cayce (15-8) 8
8. Ridge View (13-7) 7
9. Lexington (20-6) 8
10. Cardinal Newman (16-10) NR
Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork
Dropped out: Dutch Fork
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Prv
1. Ridge View (20-3) 1
2. Swansea (20-0) 2
3. Newberry (20-4) 5
4. Spring Valley (19-6) 5
5. Irmo (18-6) 6
6. Westwood (18-5) 4
7. Keenan (15-4) 7
8. Lower Richland (14-8) T-9
9. (tie) Richland Northeast (17-6) 8
Batesburg-Leesville (19-2) T-9
10. Cardinal Newman (16-6) 10
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: None
