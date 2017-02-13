High School Basketball

February 13, 2017 3:32 PM

Midlands Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Gray Collegiate (15-7) 1

2. Blythewood (18-5) 3

3. Keenan (18-5) 4

4. Irmo (19-5) 5

5. A.C. Flora (14-10) 6

6. Lower Richland (16-4) 5

7. Brookland-Cayce (15-8) 8

8. Ridge View (13-7) 7

9. Lexington (20-6) 8

10. Cardinal Newman (16-10) NR

Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork

Dropped out: Dutch Fork

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Prv

1. Ridge View (20-3) 1

2. Swansea (20-0) 2

3. Newberry (20-4) 5

4. Spring Valley (19-6) 5

5. Irmo (18-6) 6

6. Westwood (18-5) 4

7. Keenan (15-4) 7

8. Lower Richland (14-8) T-9

9. (tie) Richland Northeast (17-6) 8

Batesburg-Leesville (19-2) T-9

10. Cardinal Newman (16-6) 10

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: None

