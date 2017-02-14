Photos: Irmo vs. West Ashley girls basketball

Irmo's Kamiyah Stanton (30) holds her shot after shooting a free-throw bucket during Irmo's first-round 5A playoff game against West Ashley.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Ashley's Brianna Lopez (33) is boxed in by Irmo defenders during the final minutes of their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's Taiylar Demoss (11) fights to secure the ball as West Ashley's Breauna Robinson (3) applies defensive pressure during their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's Nadia Scott (21) maintains control of the ball as West Ashley defender Te'Aveaon Brown (44) applies defensive pressure during their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's head coach Monica Williams discusses game plans in a timeout period during Irmo's first-round 5A playoff game against West Ashley.
Irmo's Michaela Woodruff (25) goes up for a lay-up bucket during Irmo's first-round 5A playoff game against West Ashley.
Irmo's Ashley Johnson (22) shoots a lay-up bucket over West Ashley defender Kristen Jenkings (23) during their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's Taiylar DeMoss (11) and West Ashley's Brianna Lopez (33) both go up for a rebound during their first-round 5A playoff game.
West Ashley's Kaleis Spaulding (10) knocks the ball from Irmo's Taiylar Demoss' (11) control during their first-round 5A playoff game.
West Ashley's Brianna Lopez (33) defends as Irmo's Taiylar DeMoss (11) looks for an open teammate after securing a rebound during their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's Ehrial Wagstaff (10) and Taiylar DeMoss (11) force apply heavy defensive pressure on West Ashley's Jasmine Bookard (15) during their first-round 5A playoff game.
West Ashley's Lindasia Fyall (11) secures a loose ball during her first-round 5A playoff game against Irmo.
West Ashley's Chloe Johnson (21) guards the ball from Irmo's Taiylar Demoss (11) during their first-round 5A playoff game.
Irmo's Ashley Johnson makes her way to the court and is greeted by Irmo cheerleaders before the tip-off of their first-round 5A playoff game against West Ashley.
West Ashley's Bre Lopez (33) is guarded by Irmo's Ashley Johnson (22) during their first-round 5A playoff game hosted at Irmo.
West Ashley's Kristen Jenkings (23) passes to teammate Brianna Lopez (33) after securing a loose ball from Irmo's Taiylar Demoss (11) during their first-round 5A playoff game.
