Photos: Ridge View vs Daniel boys basketball

C. Rush
online@thestate.com
D.W. Daniel's Peter Cote (33) looks on as his teammate Jake Venables (21) blocks a shot by Ridge View's Darien Johnson (5) during their 4A playoff game hosted by Ridge View.
Ridge View's Josiah Coatie (23) applies defensive pressure to D.W. Daniel's William Bradley (15) during their 4A playoff match-up hosted by Ridge View.
Ridge View's Tre High (3) shoots a free-throw bucket during their 4A playoff game against D.W. Daniel.
Ridge View coaches react to a call made by officials that they don't agree with during their 4A playoff game against D. W. Daniel High.
D. W. Daniel's Deante Bennett is boxed in by Ridge View's Walyn Napper (4) and D'Markis Neal-Taylor (2) during their 4A playoff game hosted by Ridge View.
Ridge View's Tre High (3) goes up for a bucket over D.W. Daniel defender Jake Venebles (21) during their 4A playoff match-up.
Ridge View's Tre High (3) shoots a free-throw bucket during their 4A playoff game against D.W. Daniel.
Ridge View's Tre High (3) goes up for a lay-up bucket over Daniel defenders Kehare Teasley (42) and Jake Venables (21) during their 4A playoff game.
Ridge View head coach Yerrick Stoneman goes over game plans during a timeout period of their 4A playoff game against D. W. Daniel.
Ridge View's Kaiden Rice (10) goes up for a lay-up bucket as D.W. Daniel's Damarcus Gay trails on defense during their 4A playoff match-up.
Ridge View's head coach Yerrick Stoneman yells out commands to his players while they play defense against D.W. Daniel in their 4A playoff match-up.
Ridge View's Walyn Napper (4) goes up for a bucket as Daniel's William Bradley (15) attempts to block the shot during their 4A playoff game.
Ridge View's Kaiden Rice (10) goes up for a bucket as D. W. Daniel's William Bradley (15) attempts to block the shot during their 4A playoff game.
Ridge View's Kaiden Rice (10) is surrounded by Daniel High players as he eyes the bucket during their 4A playoff match-up.
Ridge View head coach Yerrick Stoneman shows his frustration with a call by the officials during Ridge View's 4A playoff game against D. W. Daniel.
Ridge View's Josiah Coatie (23) attempts to block a pass by D.W. Daniel's Deante Bennett (12) during their 4A playoff game.
Ridge View's Trakell Fleming (0) goes up for a slam dunk during Ridge View's 4A playoff game against D.W. Daniel.
Ridge View's Josiah Coatie (23) drives to the bucket as D.W. Daniel's Peter Cote (33) defends during their 4A playoff game hosted by Ridge View.
Ridge View and D.W. Daniel players shake hands in a show of sportsmanship during the completion of their 4A playoff game.
The Ridge View cheerleader squad cheer for their home team as they play their 4A playoff game against D. W. Daniel High.
