Brookland-Cayce boys stay hot against Timberland

Not too many teams in the Midlands have been hotter in the second half of the season than Brookland-Cayce.
The Bearcats won their 14th consecutive game with a 60-36 victory over Timberland on Friday in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs in front of a raucous crowd.
B-C will play No. 6 Ridgeland-Hardeville, 85-63 winners over Loris, on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the Lower State championship Feb. 25.
“We’re hot right now,” B-C coach Robert Wells said. “Fourteen straight wins, we’re 9-0 at home and the guys right now are believing. The guys are practicing hard everyday. And Lloyd Hemming, Marquis McCoy and Dominique Perry are a three-headed monster right now, and they are playing hard.
“And right now, our reward is to get to third-playoff game and you never know what could happen. Hopefully, we can keep it going Tuesday night.”
The fourth-ranked Bearcats started the season 0-6 after most of their players were late to join the team because of the postseason run during football season. One of those losses was a 54-41 defeat to Timberland on Dec. 17.
B-C hasn’t lost since falling to Summerville on Dec. 30 in the Lowe’s Roundball Classic. All but one of its victories in the winning streak has been by more than 10 points.
McCoy led the way with 17 points, while Perry added 15 and Class 3A Player of the Year Hemming added 14.
“It was electric out there and a big-time environment, so everyone came to play,” McCoy said. “We all are very talented and we aren’t a selfish team, so it doesn’t matter who gets the points each night.”
The Bearcats (16-8) jumped to a 14-0 start and led by double digits for most of the first half. The Wolves (14-10) got within 27-17 early in the third quarter, but B-C went on a 9-0 run with Perry, McCoy and Hemming accounting for all the points during that stretch to lead 36-17.
B-C ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 43-24.
The Bearcats held Timberland all-state player Ta’Seaon Johnson, who had averaged 18 points over his past 10 games, to six points. The Wolves’ 36 points were their lowest since scoring 33 against Goose Creek on Dec. 19, 2013.
“We believe in our defense,” Wells said. “We got a little saying, ‘D-time.’ Our guys believe in that, and it means it’s time to turn up and play defense. To win a state championship, you’ve got to play defense.”
T: Williams 5, Gadson 4, Sumter 7, Washington 1, Johnson 6, Anderson 6, Cox 7. BC: Dominique Perry 15, Marquis McCoy 17, Lykes 2, Williams 6, Lloyd Hemming 14, Hook 6.
