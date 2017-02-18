Photos: Irmo vs West Florence boys basketball

Irmo players celebrate their 5A playoff win over West Florence.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's Raekwon Heath (23) goes up for a lay-up bucket over West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr. (2) during their 5A playoff match-up hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo players rush their teammate R.J. Gunn (21) after he scores a lay-up bucket with .5 left on the regulation clock to secure Irmo's 5A playoff win over West Florence.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's R.J. Gunn (21) led his team in a show of sportmanship after securing the Yellowjackets 5A playoff win over West Florence.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's Noah Jenkins (22) goes up for a reverse lay-up bucket during the Yellowjacket's 5A playoff game against West Florence.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence coach Peter Ellis goes over game plans during a timeout period of their 5A playoff game against Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr. (2) goes up for an uncontested dunk after a fast break during his 5A playoff game against Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr. (2) goes for a lay-up bucket over Irmo's Winston Hill (15) during their 5A playoff game hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's R.J. Gunn (21) goes up for a lay-up bucket over West Florence's Sharrod Simmon (5) during their 5A playoff match-up.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence's Jalen Cameron (1), Juan Perez (21) and Sharone Wright Jr. (2) wait back court as Irmo takes two free-throw shots after their head coach Peter Ellis drew a technical foul.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence coach Peter Ellis draws a technical foul after disagreeing with a call by the game officials during his team's 5A playoff game against Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's Winston Hill (15) and Trevez Caldwell (11) defend their lane as West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr. (2) attempts to drive to the bucket during their 5A playoff match-up hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
West Florence's Jalen Cameron (1) shoots a bucket over Irmo defenders Raekwon Heath (23) and Trevez Caldwell (11) during their 5A playoff match-up hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's Trevez Caldwell (11) shoots a jump-shot as West Florence defender Jalen Cameron (1) attempts to block the shot during their 5A playoff match-up hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's coach Tim Whipple goes over game plans during a timeout period of the Yellowjacket's 5A playoff game against West Florence.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Irmo's Raekwon Heath (23) goes up for a bucket over West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr. (2) during their 5A playoff game hosted by Irmo.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com