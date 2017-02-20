Defending state champion Christ Church survives Keenan

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit Pause

0:21 Irmo's R.J. Gunn hits game-winner against West Florence

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup

0:42 Gamecocks' Sindarius Thornwell on facing Florida on the road

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas