Jaguars’ playoff run comes to jarring halt on 3-pointer at buzzer

Lloyd Hemming’s leaning 23-footer at the buzzer propelled Brookland-Cayce into the Class 3A Lower State final Tuesday night, capping a 67-65 triumph over Ridgeland-Hardeeville that left both the Jaguars and their fans stunned.
Moments before Hemming’s heroics, Tre’von Anderson had sent the pro-Jaguars crowd into hysteria with a contested basket in the lane that gave RHHS a one-point lead. But the Bearcats inbounded the ball without hesitating, pushing it upcourt in seconds and got the ball in Hemming’s hands.
The senior elevated over a pair of Jaguars and hit nothing but net for the winning 3-pointer, sending Brookland-Cayce’s players streaming onto the floor to mob their star as he lay on the ground with his arms outstretched.
Hemming finished with 17 points for the Bearcats (18-8), who now take a 15-game win streak into Saturday’s Lower State final against Dillon.
“That’s Lloyd Hemming,” said Bearcats coach Robert Wells. “He’s the 3A Player of the Year in the state of South Carolina. I expect him to do things like that. The ball was in his hand, he’s been doing it all year, hitting buzzer-beaters — it’s just that this one’s the biggest one of the season.”
Dominique Perry led the Bearcats with 23 points, the last of which came on a breakaway dunk with 1:32 to play that put his team up six points. But he received a technical foul for being a bit too aggressive with the slam, and Anderson made both free throws for the Jaguars to cut the lead back to four. Anderson followed that up with a three-point play with just under a minute to play, making the score 62-61.
Hemming and Marquis McCoy — who scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter — each made one out of two from the free-throw line to push BC’s lead back to three points, but Da’Monta Pusha’s fast layup got the Jaguars within one again with 20 seconds to go. The Jaguars stayed with the full-court press they had used most of the game and were rewarded, forcing a travel on Brookland-Cayce with 17 seconds left.
With the fans in a frenzy, coach Jeremiah Faber called timeout to set up the Jaguars’ final possession. Ridgeland-Hardeeville got the ball into Anderson’s hands at the free-throw line with time winding down and he delivered again, hitting a shot from the paint with five seconds left. But the Bearcats had enough time to get the ball upcourt and into Hemming’s reliable hands, and that was all they needed.
“All year long he’s been hitting buzzer-beaters, so our kids kind of know when the clock’s going down, get Lloyd the ball,” Wells said. “He took it as far as he could get it, and he pulled up and hit it.”
Hemming tallied 13 of his 17 points in the final quarter.
“That’s just Lloyd Hemming being a player,” Wells said. “He’s 3A Player of the Year, he has five or six (college) offers, he’s a big-time player and I expect him to do things like that.”
Faber, whose season ends in the Lower State semifinals for the second straight year, departed the arena quickly without comment.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville led 24-23 at halftime, using its press to great effect in the second quarter. The Jaguars (18-7) got the Bearcats out of rhythm with the pressure and outscored them 12-7 in the period.
“They did a good job putting pressure on us early on, and I thought they had a great crowd out here tonight,” Wells said. “We’re two hours away from home, we’re battling the crowd, the crowd got into the game. But at halftime, we got in here and we came up with a second-half plan. The guys believe in that. We kind of slowed them down.
“We turned the ball over down the stretch — we didn’t take care of the ball,” Wells continued, “but at the end of the day, we believe in the system and we believe in the process, and that’s why we’ve won 15 straight games.”
Dillon knocked off Bishop England 74-64 in the other half of the Lower State bracket Tuesday night. Brookland-Cayce has to be feeling good about their chances after pulling out such a memorable win over the Jaguars.
“There’s always a game on a state championship run where you look back and say, ‘Man, what a game,’ ” Wells said.
Anderson led Ridgeland-Hardeeville with 20 points, with 11 coming in the final quarter. Kam Waddy added 15 points and four steals for the Jaguars, while Rashamel Butler had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Jabari Williams added seven points and Terry Pusha Jr. had eight rebounds in the loss.
