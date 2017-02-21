Blythewood holds off Lexington

1:57 Highlights and postgame reaction from Christ Church vs. Keenan Pause

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

0:56 Chad Holbrook: Gamecocks 'lucky to get out of here with the win'

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese