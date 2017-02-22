Cardinal Newman, Heathwood Hall advance in SCISA 3A playoffs

With an eight-day layoff and playing in the early game, Cardinal Newman coach Phillip Deter had his concerns going into Wednesday’s matchup against Ben Lippen.
The Cardinals put away any of their coach’s worries with a fast start on their way to 73-49 win against the Falcons in the second round of the SCISA Class 3A playoffs at the Sumter Civic Center.
Cardinal Newman advances to play Pinewood Prep in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We started at practice yesterday. We wanted to make sure we pushed the tempo,” Deter said. “And it kind of carried over until today.”
Christiaan Jones led the way for Cardinal Newman with 20 points. Brandon Martin added 18, and Chico Carter Jr. scored 13.
Jones scored 15 of his points in the first half as the Cardinals jumped to a 20-3 lead. Ben Lippen got as close as 15 points in the second half.
“It was great to come out with that kind of energy,” Jones said. “We had to create our own energy from the jump since there wasn’t as many people here that we usually have at our home games.”
Cardinal Newman has won six consecutive games, five by 10 points or more, since a 44-41 loss to Hammond on Jan. 24. The Cardinals are one of the top four seeds in the tournament and looking for their first championship since 2013.
Ryan McCray led Ben Lippen with 21 points.
BL: Hester 3, Bellamy 2, Ryan McCray 21, Shields 15, Yunana 5, Moore 9, faulty 4. CN: Brandon Martin 18, Christiaan Jones 20, Chico Carter Jr. 13, Andrews 8, O’Connor 2, Dunlap 5, Reedy 7
Heathwood Hall 61, Laurence Manning 57
Matthew Lee scored 24 points, and guard Josh Caldwell had 16 of his 18 in the fourth quarter for the Highlanders.
Heathwood Hall advances to play defending state champion Porter-Gaud on Friday in the semifinals at 5 p.m. P-G has won both meetings between the two teams this season.
“If you are going to win a state championship, you’ve got to go through Porter-Gaud,” Heathwood Hall coach Jeff Whalen said. “We are going to do our best, and we are glad to be there.”
The game was tied at 39 going to the fourth quarter, but Heathwood went on a 14-4 run to take a 55-47 lead with 2:07 left.
LMA: Naz Adino 17, Terrell Houston 14, Singleton 9, Robinson 6, Green 3, Kelly 8. HH: I. Caldwell 5, Matthew Lee 24, Josh Caldwell 18, Hill 9, Joseph 5.
Porter-Gaud 43, Hammond 32
Jake Lanford scored 14 points as the defending state champion Cyclones held off a gutsy performance from the Skyhawks.
Hammond, which trailed 23-11 at halftime, finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run to close within 30-23. But the Cyclones answered with an 8-0 run to put the game away.
Lucas Prickett led Hammond (14-12) with 14 points.
H: Theodore 2, Canty 4, Lucas Prickett 14, Green 4, Washington 2, Lipsitz 6. PG: Nesmith 8, Josiah James 11, Jake Lanford 13, Smith 5
High School Basketball Playoff schedule
BOYS
Friday
Lower State championship
At Florence Civic Center
Class 4A
Lower Richland vs. Wilson, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce vs. Dillon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Blythewood vs. Irmo, 7 p.m.
Upper State Championship
Friday
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Class 2A
Gray Collegiate vs. Keenan, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Friday
Lower State championships
At Florence Civic Center
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mullins, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Lower Richland vs. Wilson, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Upper State championship
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Class 3A
Newberry vs. Seneca, 2 p.m.
SCISA
BOYS
Wednesday
Class 3A
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman 73, Ben Lippen 47
Porter-Gaud 43, Hammond 32
Heathwood Hall 61, Laurence Manning 57
Friday
Heathwood Hall vs. Porter-Gaud, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Pinewood Prep, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Northwood Academy, 6:30 p.m.
