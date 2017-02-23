Midlands basketball story lines for this weekend’s state semifinals

Third time the charm?
This will be the third time this season the Blythewood vs. Irmo boys and the Gray Collegiate vs. Keenan boys have played.
Blythewood and Irmo split during the regular season with the Yellow Jackets winning, 56-49, on Dec. 13 and Bengals winning 70-61 on Jan. 21. Irmo is making its fifth straight state semifinal appearance while Blythewood is in its first.
Gray Collegiate swept the season series from Keenan, winning 80-50 and 68-55. In the second matchup, The War Eagles rallied from 15 points down for the victory on Jan. 27. That game got pretty chippy with five technical fouls called and the ejection of a Gray Collegiate assistant coach.
GCA has scored more than 100 points in four of its last six games.
LR vs. Wilson X 2
Both the Lower Richland boys and girls teams are facing Wilson. The girls’ matchup is the second of the season which Wilson won, 42-40 at the MLK Bash on Jan. 14.
The Lower Richland girls are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2014 while it’s the boys’ first trip since 2012. The LR boys have three players averaging double figures - Clyde Trapp, Ja’Cor Nelson and Tevaughn Higgins.
It should be a pro-Wilson crowd at The Florence Civic Center and it’s the first time two Florence schools have played in state semifinals since they were moved there. Wilson fans arrived at 5 p.m., two hours before tip of their game against A.C. Flora on Tuesday.
Triple the fun
Brookland-Cayce has three players averaging double figures: Lloyd Hemming, Dominique Perry and Marquis McCoy.
Hemming was the Class 3A Player of the Year and hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Tuesday’s third round game against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Perry led the Bearcats with 23 points against R-H.
B-C is making its first semifinal appearance since 1962 and haven’t won a state title since 1937.
B-L is back
The Batesburg-Leesville girls are playing in state semis for the first time since 1989, when coach Jessica Dennis was a senior. The Panthers play Mullins in the Class 2A Lower State championship.
The game features two of the top players in Class 2A in B-L’s MyLasia Gates and Brittani McDonald.
End of streak?
The Newberry girls have made it to the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. They have dropped three straight and hope to change that against Seneca.
The Bulldogs have won 15 in a row and have four players averaging double figures this season.
Comments