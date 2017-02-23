Midlands High School Basketball Playoff Capsules

BOYS
Class 2A Upper State
GRAY COLLEGIATE
Coach: Dion Bethea (5th year, 107-24)
Record: 17-7
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 1
Playoff Road: Def. Chesnee, 114-33; def. Andrew Jackson, 93-41; def. Saluda, 114-69
Probable Starters: Tommy Bruner (8.6 ppg, 4.5 apg); Khalil Robinson (9 ppg, 4.3 apg); Juwan Gary (18.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Ke’Shawn Shields (3 ppg, 3.3 rpg; Jalek Felton (23.4 ppg, 5.5 apg)
Key Reserves: Mike Marsh (6.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Jordan Cooke (6.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
KEENAN
Coach: Zach Norris
Record: 21-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 2
Playoff Road: Def. Blacksburg, 89-31; def. Lee Central, 71-48; def. Greenville Tech, 57-44
Probable Starters: Tariq Simmons (17.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.3 apg); Rod Marshall (8.9 ppg, 3 apg), Latrell Taylor (4.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Dillon Jones (9.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.3 apg); Ervin Stone (6 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
Key Reserves: Dantrell Sligh-Rodgers (4.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Derrick Sinkler (5.4 ppg), Q’Dardius Sanders (3.7 ppg, 2.3 apg)
Class 4A Lower State
LOWER RICHLAND
Coach: Caleb Gaither (1st year)
Record: 19-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 5
Playoff Road: Def. North Myrtle Beach, 62-52; def. Lakewood, 57-36; def. Dreher, 41-36
Probable Starters: Ja’Cor Nelson (14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.9 apg); Savion Townsend (6.6 ppg); Daniel Tisdale (5.2 ppg, 3 rpg); Tevaughn Higgins (12.4 ppg, 3 rpg); Clyde Trapp (17.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg)
Key Reserves: Shakeer Tatum-McConner; Kelvin Hughes; Amari Smith
WILSON
Coach: Derrick McQueen (5th year)
Record: 21-0
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 1
Playoff Road: Def. Chapin, 73-26; def. Hartsville, 73-54
Probable Starters: Jamal Bryant (15 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4 apg); Alex Caldwell (14 ppg, 8 apg, 4.1 rpg); Blake Walker (10.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4 spg, 4.4 apg); Jaylen Quick (10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 bpg); Jamonty Williams (5 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.5 bpg)
Key Reserves: Jordan Burch (6 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg); Allen Williamson (6 ppg, 4 rpg); Christian Boatwright (2 apg); Tyler Johnson (2 apg, 2 rpg); Marquauris McKnight (2 bpg)
Class 3A Lower State
BROOKLAND-CAYCE
Coach: Robert Wells (5th year, 66-59)
Record: 18-8
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 4
Playoff Road: Def. Bluffton, 80-69; def. Timberland, 60-36; def. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 67-65
Probable Starters: Mike Williams (5.1 apg); Dominique Perry (11.1 ppg); Lloyd Hemming (20 ppg, 5.5 repg); Marquis McCoy (13.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg); Quintin Hook (6.9 rpg)
Key Reserves: Sammy Lykes; Raycron Williams; Jonathan Teeter; Rasheed Taylor
DILLON
Coach: Lee Page (1st year)
Record: 16-3
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 8
Playoff Road: Def. Lake Marion, 73-54; def. Wade Hampton, 56-44; def. Bishop England, 74-64
Probable Starters: Darius Boatwright (9.4 ppg); Javier Brookins (9.4 ppg); Keenan Norman (16.8 ppg); Rakeem Fletcher (6.1 ppg); Ty’Quan Porter (8.7 ppg)
Key Reserves: Raheem McClam (8.0 ppg)
Class 5A Lower State
BLYTHEWOOD
Coach: Zeke Washington (5th year)
Record: 21-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 5
Playoff Road: Def. Stratford, 69-43; def. Summerville, 84-39; def. Lexington, 74-71
Probable Starters: Keith Mathews (10 ppg, 3.5 apg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 spg); Trey Jackson (14 ppg 3 apg, 4 rpg); Kam Riley (7 ppg, 4 rpg); Khalil Shakir-Harris (7 ppg 4 rpg); Jonathan Breeland (6 ppg 3 rpg, 2 apg)
Key Reserves: Robert Braswell (12 ppg, 7 rpg); Joshua Bowers (6.5 ppg, 4 rpg); Jacobi Bailey (5 ppg, 2 apg); Savion Dawkins (3 ppg 2 rpg); Sekwan Jenkins (2 rpg,
IRMO
Coach: Tim Whipple (36th year)
Record: 22-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 7
Playoff Road: Def. Wando (52-47); def. West Florence (66-64); def. Goose Creek (59-44)
Probable Starters: Trevez Caldwell (4.3 ppg, 1.5 apg); Winston Hill (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg); R.J. Gunn (12 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Noah Jenkins (12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg); Raekwon Heath (3.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
Key Reserves: Jonathan Henryhand (2.2 ppg); Hasaun Rivers (1.8 ppg); Shyheem Edwards (3.9 ppg)
GIRLS Class 4A Lower State
LOWER RICHLAND
Coach: Keturah Jackson (1st year, 38-34 overall)
Record: 17-8
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 7
Playoff Road: Def. St. James, 48-22; def. Hartsville 55-53; def. Myrtle Beach, 35-34 (OT)
Probable Starters: Zhayla Adams (5.5 ppg, 3.3 apg); Seanavier Washington (2.3 ppg, 2 apg); Jordan Canty (6.6 ppg), Cailah Hicklin (12.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg); Keondra Archie (13.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg)
Key reserves: LaNiya Smith (4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
WILSON
Coach: Gerrin Harrison (3rd year, 59-17)
Record: 20-6
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 10
Playoff road: Def. A.C. Flora, 56-54 (OT); def. Lakewood, 64-34; def. Crestwood, 56-52
Probable Starters: Avahna Baker (7 ppg, 8 rpg); Bryanna Goodson (13.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 spg, 3 apg, 1 bpg); Casma Washington (6.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 spg, 3 apg); Shamiyah Barnes 10 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1 spg, 4 apg); D’asia Gregg (12.6 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 spg, 5 apg, 3 bpg)
Key Reserves: Loyal McQueen (7.8 ppg, 4 apg, 2 spg); Keturah Hunter (2 ppg, 8 rpg); Kiashia Jones (5.9 ppg, 2 apg, 2 spg)
Class 3A Upper State
NEWBERRY
Coach: Melissa Mendenhall
Record: 23-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 4
Playoff Road: Def. Camden, 86-48; def. Pendleton, 80-38; def. Fairfield Central, 64-35
Probable Starters: Kelsey Felks (14.6 pp); Reghan Miller (10.7 ppg); Nigeria Davis (15 ppg); Rayanna Davis (13.2 ppg); Zacharia Epps (5.7 ppg)
Key Reserves: Lindsey Ruff (3.1 ppg); Kelsey Havird (3.5 ppg)
SENECA
Coach: Jimmy Towe (sixth season)
Record: 19-7
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 6
Playoff Road: Def. Berea 81-27; def Woodruff 70-37; def. Emerald 77-69
Probable Starters: Anne Hamilton LeRoy (17.7 ppg); Kaliah Kendrick (13 ppg); Addie Pate (7.9 ppg); Keyia Goodine (3.9 ppg); Kielyn Hoover (7 ppg)
Key Reserves: Keuana Mapp; Caroline Crowe
Class 2A Lower State
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE
Coach: Jessica Barr-Dennis (17th season)
Record: 22-2
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 6
Playoff Road: Def. Whale Branch 55-4; def. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 53-45; def. Marion 65-56
Probable Starters: MyLasia Gates (25.1 ppg, 10 rpg); Sabrona Gantt (13.9 ppg, 8 rpg); DaZuna Lott; Taleah Tolen; Shandora Cheeseboro (6 ppg, 5.1 spg)
Key Reserves: NyLasia Hair; Niquia Culbreath; Ashanti Gilliam
MULLINS
Coach: Myron Gerald (6th year)
Record: 18-2
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 2
Playoff Road: Def. Buford, 85-41; def. Carvers Bay, 85-43; def. Burke, 81-42
Probable Starters: Brittani McDonald (24.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 10.1 spg), Serenity Hunt (19.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.9 spg); Jenlea Nichols (5.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Jenelle Sindab (6.9 ppg); Tajirah Williams
Key Reserves: Jasmine Harley (5.3 ppg, 3.9 spg); Tomiesha Lasane (5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Jacoya Davis (3.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
