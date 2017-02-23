New coaches upholding winning tradition at LR

Caleb Gaither and Keturah Jackson were aware of the tradition and expectations that go along with coaching Lower Richland basketball.
So far, both first-year coaches have lived up to those expectations and have their teams a win away from playing for state championships. Gaither’s boys’ squad and Jackson’s girls’ team both play Wilson on Friday in the Class 4A Lower State championship at the Florence Civic Center.
“I was familiar with the LR program and I knew the tradition and expectations that the job has. And I wanted to live up to them,” said Gaither, who spent the past four years as an assistant at Dorman. “I love to compete so much and wanted to exceed those expectations so I embraced all of it and it was one of the reasons I wanted this job.”
The Lower Richland boys won three state titles in the 1980s and another in the 1990s. The Diamond Hornets made three straight state semifinal appearances from 2010-12 and lost to A.C. Flora in 2015 state semifinals.
Lower Richland went 12-14 last year and lost in the second round of the playoffs. But Gaither’s arrival and having Division I signees Clyde Trapp and Ja’Cor Nelson back for their senior seasons created a lot of optimism.
Trapp and Nelson are averaging double figures along with junior Tevaughn Higgins. The strength of the squad is its defense, which has allowed opponents 50 points or less in 11 games, including the past two playoff games.
“I just want them to lock in each possession,” Gaither said. “I don’t want them to be good every two out of five possessions.“
Jackson, who led White Knoll to its first playoff appearance, had bigger shoes to fill in her second head coaching job. She replaced Debbie Stroman (now Wardlaw), who won 482 games and seven state titles. Wardlaw also was the person responsible for hiring Jackson.
Jackson was the South Carolina Gatorade Player of Year during her senior season in 2005 at Dreher and was part of the Blue Devils’ state title team as a freshman before playing at Duke. She has fond memories of her high school days and knows what her players are going through this week.
Jackson has had to deal with plenty of adversity in her first season. Kentucky signee Kam Roach has missed the season with an injury, and the team went through a three-game losing streak over Christmas break. But the Diamond Hornets rebounded and have only lost two games since then, one coming against Wilson, 42-40, on Jan. 14.
“It was kind of like pulling teeth early on to get them to work hard and compete,” Jackson said. “You just have to remind them that to believe in the process, and it will all pay off.”
Like the boys team, the Diamond Hornets have excelled on defense, giving up just 40.7 points a game. Charleston Southern signee Cailah Hicklin and Keondra Archie are the team’s top scorers.
The Diamond Hornets’ depth might be hurt more if sophomore Jordan Canty can’t play. She hit her head during Monday’s win over Myrtle Beach. Jackson hopes to have her in the lineup against Wilson.
“I am confident in my team and ready to embrace the challenge and compete for a state championship,” Jackson said. “It’s great for community. It brings people together.”
SCISA PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Friday
Heathwood Hall vs. Porter-Gaud, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Pinewood Prep, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday
Class A
Dorchester 52, Richard Winn 40
Friday
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Northwood Academy, 6:30 p.m.
