Mullins too much for Batesburg-Leesville in semifinal

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet Pause

1:05 Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

0:12 Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

0:16 Gray Collegiate's Jalek Felton with a one-handed slam against Keenan

1:31 Skid to end 2016 motivates South Carolina defense for new season

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina