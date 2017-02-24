Mullins too much for Batesburg-Leesville in semifinal

Batesburg-Leesville was attempting to reach the state finals for the first time since 1988 on Friday afternoon at the Florence Civic Center, but the Panthers ran into a tenacious Mullins attack in their Class 2A girls state semifinal game.
The Auctioneers forced 43 turnovers to claim a 79-46 win. They advance to next Saturday’s state title game against Christ Church.
Batesburg-Leesville ends its best season in nearly 30 years with a 22-3 record.
“Not to take anything away from what we accomplished, but I was really surprised we got this far,” Batesburg-Leesville coach Jessica Barr-Dennis said. “We lost twice during the Christmas break, but other than that, (we) really played well up until today. We will build on this starting in June.”
Mullins (19-2) used a 16-0 run in the second half to generate a 63-37 lead.
“We kind of fell apart in the second half,” Barr-Dennis said. “We were down by 12 at the half, and I told the girls we needed to make a run and get it to about six by the start of the fourth quarter. Next thing I know, I look up and it’s a 25-point game.”
Brittani McDonald scored 22 points and Serenity Hunt added 20 for Mullins.
MyLasia Gates finished with 13 points and Shandora Cheeseboro added 12 for Batesburg-Leesville.
M: Brittani McDonald 22, Serenity Hunt 20, Shakoya Moore 14, Sinab 8, Nichols 6, Harley 6, LeSane 3. BL: MyLasia Gates 13, Shandora Cheeseboro 12, Sabrona Gantt 11, Hair 8, Tolin 2.
