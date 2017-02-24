Cardinal Newman boys advance to state title game

Christiaan Jones scored 14 points, and Wynston Andrews added 11 as Cardinal Newman defeated Pinewood Prep 54-43 on Friday in the SCISA 3A semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Cardinals play defending champion Porter-Gaud in the championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. P-G defeated Heathwood Hall 67-44. It’s the first time since 2013 that Cardinal Newman will play in the state championship game.
Chico Carter added 10 points for the Cardinals, who led 36-31 after three quarters.
CN:Christiaan Jones 14,Wynston Andrews 11,Chico Carter 10, Brandon Martin 9,Patrick Reedy 7, Joshua Beadle 3. PP:Michael Wright 14, Jalen Slawson 13, Miller 8, Garvin 6, Diffler 2
PG: Aaron Nesmith 16, Eric Jackson 15, Jake Lanford 13, Josiah-Jordan James 10. HH: Justice Hill 14, Matthew Lee 13, Josh Caldwell 11
GIRLS
Ben Lippen, Cardinal Newman girls lose in semifinals
No Midlands team will play for a SCISA girls championship after Cardinal Newman and Ben Lippen lost in the semifinals.
First Baptist defeated Cardinal Newman 51-41 in overtime, while Northwood defeated Ben Lippen 75-32.
First Baptist trailed 35-33 but tied it up with 20 seconds left. The Cardinals had a chance to win in regulation but Mya Parter’s shot went off the front of the rim.
Tyra Beadle and Parter led the Cardinals with 14 points each.
CN: Mya Parter 14, Tyra Beadle 14, Meyers 7, Taylor Beadle 4, Dayhuff 2. FB: Ashley Plantar 19, Jonai Grant 16, Gallard 6, Bryan 4, Speights 4, English 2
Northwood leaders: Angel Middleton 16, Carrington Simpson 16, McKenzie Yon 13. BL leaders: Dexter Reasons 15
