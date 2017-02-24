Lower Richland prevails, heads to title game

Lower Richland is going to the boys basketball state championship for the first time since 2004.
The Diamonds hung on for a 46-43 victory over undefeated Wilson in the Class 4A Lower State championship on Friday night at the Florence Civic Center.
Tevaughn Higgins stole an inbounds pass with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Ja’Cor Nelson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Diamonds. His three-point play with 36 seconds were the final points for Lower Richland. It was enough to send the Diamonds to the state title game against Wren next Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena.
Trailing 22-17 at the half, Lower Richland opened the half with a 15-4 run. Daniel Tisdale quickly gave Lower Richland the lead with back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter put the Diamonds up 23-22.
The Tigers tied it at 23 before the Diamonds built their biggest lead of the game, 32-26. Clyde Trapp scored four points, Ja’Cor Nelson hit a 3-pointer, and Tisdale added a basket for the cushion.
But Wilson scored six points in 22 seconds to tie it at 32.
Alex Caldwell hit a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give Wilson a 35-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
Nelson scored the first six points of the quarter to put the Diamonds back in front 39-37. Lower Richland got a free throw from Trapp, a layup from Savion Townsend and another free throw from Nelson to lead 43-41 with 1:11 remaining.
Nelson sealed it with 36 seconds left. He scored on a layup after a Tevaughn Higgins steal, and was intentionally fouled on the play. He made the free throw for a 46-41 lead.
Lower Richland retained possession, but missed two free throws with 32 seconds left. Jamal Bryant scored with 19 seconds left.
The Diamonds then missed two more free throws with 18 seconds left to set the stage for the ending.
Comments