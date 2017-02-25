Dutch Fork boys basketball coach steps down after six seasons

Dutch Fork boys basketball coach Matt Brown is stepping down after six seasons at the school.
Brown won 69 games during his tenure with the Silver Foxes, including a 16-9 mark this season. Dutch Fork finished third in Region 5-5A and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Goose Creek.
Dutch Fork’s Jordan Davis earned Class 5A Player of the Year honors after winning it in 4A last year.
Brown’s best year came in 2013-14 when the Silver Foxes went 19-8 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
