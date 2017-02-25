Newberry girls beat Seneca, advance to 3A title game

Turnovers proved costly for the sixth-ranked Seneca girls basketball team, as it fell to No. 4 Newberry, 69-49, on Saturday in the Class 3A Upper State finals at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The wins snaps a three-year losing streak at the Upper State finals for Newberry (24-4).
The Lady Bulldogs put the game out of reach with an explosive second quarter, outscoring Seneca 27-8 and forcing the Lady Bobcats (19-8) into 13 of their 25 turnovers.
The cause of those turnovers was Newberry’s 1-2-1-1 full-court press, which produced 18 steals.
Lindsey Ruff led Newberry with four steals off the bench, to go with 10 points and 12 rebounds. All-State forward Nigeria Davis led Newberry with 16 points, adding 11 rebounds and three steals while Rehgan Miller had 15 points and three steals.
Rayanna Davis finished with 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Holding a 17-14 lead after the first quarter, Newberry opened the second with a 7-0 run in the first 90 seconds. Newberry held Seneca to 2-for-13 shooting from the field for the quarter. For the game, Seneca was 20-for-57 (35 percent).
Scoring was also a challenge for the Lady Bulldogs, shooting 22-for-78 (28 percent) from the field. Newberry did find success from beyond the 3-point line (7-for-17) and got to the foul line, going 18-for-25 (72 percent) from the charity stripe.
All-State sophomore Anne-Hamilton LeRoy led Seneca with 16 points.
Newberry advances to face powerhouse Bishop England (23-3), ranked No. 3 in the state. The Lady Bishops beat No. 8 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60-45 on Saturday in the Lower State finals.
Bishop England is looking for its fourth consecutive state championship, and first in Class AAA.
N: N. Davis, 16; Miller, 15; Felks, 15; R. Davis, 13. S: LeRoy, 16; Goodine, 11.
