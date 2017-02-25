Photos: Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud

Cardinal Newman's Chico Carter Jr. (3) drives to the hoop against Porter-Gaud's Dante Smith (15) and Jake Lanford (32) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A Cardinal Newman fan attempts to distract free throw attempt by Porter-Gaud during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Porter-Gaud's Jake Lanford (32) celebrates with teammates following the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Cardinal Newman Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Porter-Guad fans celebrate following the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Cardinal Newman Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman students cheer on their team during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman students cheer on their team during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Christiaan Jones (4) dribbles the ball against Porter Gaud's Dante Smith, right, during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman students cheer on their team during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman head coach Philip Deter communicates with an official during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin dribbles the ball against Porter Gaud's Dante Smith during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A Cardinal Newman fan attempts to distract Josiah James during a free throw attempt at the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Chico Carter Jr. and teammates react after the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Patrick Reedy drives to the hoop during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin, left, and Patrick Reedy (34) battle for a rebound against Porter-Gaud's Aaron Nesmith (24) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Wynston Andrews battles for a rebound during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game against Porter-Gaud Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin, left, and Patrick Reedy (34) battle for a rebound against Porter-Gaud's Eric Jackson (20) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Christiaan Jones (4) pushes the ball down court against Porter-Gaud's Eric Jackson (20) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Porter-Gaud defeated Cardinal Newman 55-44. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman guard Chico Carter Jr. dribbles the ball against Porter-Gaud during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Christian Jones dribbles the ball against Porter-Gaud's Aaron Nesmith (24) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin (0) and Patrick Reedy (34) battle for a rebound against Porter-Gaud's Aaron Nesmith (24) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. February 25, 2017
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com