High School Basketball

February 27, 2017 2:14 PM

Shaka Smart: Dreher alum Tevin Mack released by Texas

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former Dreher basketball star Tevin Mack will be released from his scholarship at Texas, Longhorns coach Shaka Smart announced Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward has been suspended since mid-January.

Mack averaged nearly 30 points a game as a senior in high school and, after being a role player in his first year in Austin, was averaging 31.3 minutes and 14.8 points per game this season.

He had signed with Smart at VCU and then was granted a release and followed the coach to Texas. The former four-star prospect was a top target for the hometown Gamecocks and Frank Martin.

Video: Tevin Mack commits to Texas

Dreher High School basketball player Tevin Mack announces he will attend the University of Texas.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

View more video

Sports Videos