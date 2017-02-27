Shaka Smart: Dreher alum Tevin Mack released by Texas

Former Dreher basketball star Tevin Mack will be released from his scholarship at Texas, Longhorns coach Shaka Smart announced Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward has been suspended since mid-January.
For the first time, Texas coach Shaka Smart admits publicly that suspended F Tevin Mack will be given his release. He will not return.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 27, 2017
Mack averaged nearly 30 points a game as a senior in high school and, after being a role player in his first year in Austin, was averaging 31.3 minutes and 14.8 points per game this season.
He had signed with Smart at VCU and then was granted a release and followed the coach to Texas. The former four-star prospect was a top target for the hometown Gamecocks and Frank Martin.
