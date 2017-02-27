Twelve Midlands players picked for North-South basketball games

Lexington’s Darius Bryant and Caleb Schackleford will get a chance to play one more home game.
The two seniors were among the 12 Midlands basketball players picked for the North-South Boys and Girls All-Star basketball games to be played March 18 at Lexington High School. The girls’ game will start at 1 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3 p.m.
Bryant and Shackleford were picked for the South team, which is head coached by A.C. Flora’s Joshua Staley. Other Midlands players on the team are Blythewood’s Keith Matthews, Brookland-Cayce’s Lloyd Hemming, Irmo’s R.J. Gunn and Lower Richland’s Ja’Cor Nelson.
Keenan’s Rodriguez Marshall, Ridge View’s Kaiden Rice and Westwood’s Cam Wormack were picked for the North team. Keenan’s Zach Norris is the head coach of the North said.
On the girls’ side, Ridge View’s Narjai Beshear was picked on the North team, and Camden’s Janai Crim and Lower Richland’s Cailah Hicklin are on the South squad.
North-South Basketball Rosters
BOYS
NORTH
Lewis Turman (Calhoun Falls), Tyreel Oglesby (Chapman), Tae Cannon (Dorman), Rod Culver (Fox Creek), Lutwon Burton (Greenville), Jaquan Holmes (Hillcrest), Rodriguez Marshall (Keenan), Nehemiah McGriff (Lancaster), Kaiden Rice (Ridge View), Luke Brenegan (Wade Hampton), Cameron Wormack (Westwood), Jackson Alexander (Woodmont)
Head Coach: Zach Norris, Keenan
Assistants: Mark Wright, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Lyn Smith, Landrum
SOUTH
Matthew Garay (Beaufort), Keith Matthews (Blythewood), Lloyd Hemming (Brookland-Cayce), Sidney Robinson (Burke), Desmond Pressley (Hemingway), R.J. Gunn (Irmo), Darius Bryant (Lexington), Caleb Schackleford (Lexington), Ja’Cor Nelson (Lower Richland), Ta’Seon Johnson (Timberland), Blake Walker (Wilson), Jamal Bryant (Wilson)
Head Coach: Josh Staley, A C Flora
Assistants: Harris Avant, Johnsonville; Jacob Smith, Colleton County
GIRLS
NORTH
Deja Pilgrim (Boiling Springs), Bailey Breazeale (Christ Church), Ashley Parnell (Crescent), Jasmine Webb (Dorman), Savannah Hughes (Greenville), Marshea Murray (Greer), Nia Pressley (Indian Land), Alexis McMillan (Lee Central), Anika Simpson (Mauldin), Toniyah Wideman (McCormick), Mary Ashley Moore (Ninety Six), Narjai Beshear (Ridge View)
Head Coach: Lamont Wakefield, Southside
Assistants: Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Anthony Gowens, Greenville
SOUTH
Karimah Jenkins (Burke) Janai Crim (Camden), Tyana Saunders (Crestwood), Jayla Ravenell (Cross), Wykasha Space (Hemingway), Cailah Hicklin (Lower Richland), Brittani McDonald (Mullins), Kiana Adderton (Myrtle Beach), Aquera Johnson (North Myrtle Beach), Meredith Harley (Summerville), Claire Mctighe (Wando), Shamiyah Barnes (Wilson)
Head Coach: Jude Hunt, North Myrtle Beach
Assistants: Calvin Davis, Summerville; Chakaris Thomas, Hemingway
