Four Midlands teams vying for state titles this weekend

Zeke Washington wasn’t sure if he would get another opportunity at a state championship.
But almost 13 years after his last title appearance, Washington has Blythewood in the title game for the first time in school history as the Bengals take on Dorman for the Class 5A championship on Friday at Colonial Life Arena.
“(It’s) more special since I am getting to the end of my career,” said Washington, who is in his 26th season in coaching. “I’m blessed to be back again. You don’t get many chances to get back. The guys have worked hard. I’m happy because they deserve it to be here.”
Washington is taking his third different team to a title game, winning with the Fairfield Central boys (1998) and Chester girls (2004). He inherited a Blythewood program without much tradition but has 20 or more wins the past two seasons and the school’s first region titles.
The Bengals are joined by Keenan and Lower Richland boys, and Newberry girls on championship weekend.
Keenan is in its fourth title game since 2010 and sixth under coach Zach Norris, who is 5-0 in championship games. The Raiders knocked off No. 1 Gray Collegiate in 2A Upper State championship and also have wins against two other teams playing this weekend – Lower Richland (twice) and Dorman. Keenan also defeated Zion Williamson and Spartanburg Day in the Chick-fil-A Classic.
“Our expectation at Keenan is to play for a state title every year,” Norris said. “It’s all right to win the region, but it’s null and void if you don’t play for a state title.”
Norris sentiment was echoed by Keenan’s all-state guard Tariq Simmons, “We are meant to be here.”
Like Keenan, Lower Richland is rich in tradition in its basketball programs and is back in the championship in coach Caleb Gaither’s first season. It’s the first time the Diamond Hornets have played for a championship since 2004. LR won two titles in the 1980s and also won in 1999.
Gaither credits his players, who include Division I signees Clyde Trapp and Ja’Cor Nelson, to getting the team back in the finals.
“It would be huge to win a state title, not only for me as a selfish aspect,” said Gaither, who was an assistant at Dorman the past four years. “You think about Lower Richland, and not being there since 2004. It is a school that the mindset is that we have to be in a state championship. To get to that point this year is big, and to have the program headed back in right direction.”
After losing the past three years in state semifinals, Newberry defeated Seneca for the 3A Upper State championship and faces powerhouse Bishop England in the title game. Bishop England is in its sixth straight title game, winning four in Class 2A.
“It was like a relief. You finally get to the next step,” Newberry coach Melissa Mendenhal said. “So why stop? Let’s take it to the state and win that too.”
SCHSL Basketball State Championships
At Colonial Life Arena
FRIDAY
Class A Girls: Estill vs. Green Sea-Floyds, 4 p.m.
Class A Boys: Lewisville vs. Hemingway, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A Girls: Goose Creek vs. Wade Hampton, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Boys: Blythewood vs. Dorman, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class 2A Girls: Mullins vs. Christ Church, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Boys: Keenan vs. Burke, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A Girls: Bishop England vs. Newberry, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Boys: Dillon vs. Southside, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Girls: Wilson vs. North Augusta, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys: Lower Richland vs. Wren, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
TV: All games will be carried on WACH 57.2 (Time Warner Cable). Games will be streamed online at www.nfhsnetwork.com
